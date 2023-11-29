Morning Notes

Bus Costs Well Exceed Fare — “Depending on their age, passengers riding Arlington Transit (ART) Route 62 – which connects the Lorcom Lane area with Courthouse and Ballston – during the transit system’s 2022 fiscal year paid either $1 or $2 per ride. County taxpayers kicked in a subsidy of about $75 for each of those passengers. That’s according to data presented at the Nov. 14 County Board meeting.” [Gazette Leader]
County Seeking Budget Feedback — “Arlington County, Va. officials are asking for public input on the Fiscal Year 2025 budget as the county faces a $25 million to $40 million shortfall. In a survey shared on social media, county officials are asking community members to share their recommendations for balancing the budget for the upcoming year.” [WJLA]
Approval for Ball Marker — “The Arlington County government’s Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) has given approval, allowing for any minor tweaks, to an historical marker noting the Robert Ball Sr. Family Burial Ground in the family’s namesake community of Ballston. The marker will join gravestones of family members in a small parcel – but where exactly those interred lie, or whether they are even on the site, is something of a mystery.” [Gazette Leader]
‘Snouts’ Grand Opening Saturday — “Expect various fun activities while you and your dog experience the first Indoor Dog Park & Bar in the DMV… Day passes to Snouts & Stouts will become available the day after the Grand Opening party.” [Snouts and Stouts]
YHS Grad Leads ODU Team — “Yorktown High School graduate Grant Wilson has enjoyed a productive season as the starting quarterback for the Old Dominion University football team this fall. In 11 games, the 6-foot-3 junior helped the Monarchs finish with a 6-6 regular-season record, making the team eligible to play in a bowl game. Wilson led ODU to victories in its final two games.” [Gazette Leader]
Race Closures in Pentagon City — “The Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell 5k Run will be held Sunday, December 3, 2023 beginning at 8:00 a.m. The Arlington County Police Department will conduct the following road closures in order to accommodate the event.” [Arlington County]
Snow Seen in Arlington — “ARLnow can confirm: there was a period of light flurries [Tuesday afternoon] in North Arlington.” [Twitter]
Alexandria Passes Housing Plan — “Single-family-only zoning is no more in Alexandria. Alexandria’s City Council voted unanimously at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, to approve the Zoning for Housing/Housing for All initiative. The plan includes zoning changes that aim to encourage the development of more housing units.” [ALXnow]
It’s Wednesday — Expect sunshine and a high around 39 degrees, accompanied by a south wind blowing at 7 to 10 mph. The night will be mostly clear and cooler with a low temperature of 28 degrees, while the southwest wind continues at 6 to 10 mph. [Weather.gov]
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
An employee of a shop in Courthouse was beaten by a robber early Wednesday morning, according to police. The robbery happened around 3 a.m. at the Tobacco Vape Cigars store…
Police are investigating back-to-back reported armed robberies in the Arlington Mill neighborhood. The robberies happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 800 block of S. Frederick Street. Initial reports suggest that…
The Optimist Club of Arlington is holding its 77th annual Christmas tree sale!
This year, the tree sale will be held at the Knights of Columbus (5115 Little Falls Road). The lot opens for sales on November 24th. The Optimist Club is selling small and large trees ranging from tabletop size to 10 foot tall trees! Wreaths, garland, tree stands, and White House Christmas ornaments will also be for sale.
100% of all proceeds go towards helping Arlington County youth.
For more information, please visit the Arlington Optimists website at https://optimistclubofarlingtonva.org/.
Holiday Art Show
Holiday Art Show featuring artists: Peter Fitzgerald, Claire Plante, Alanna Rivera, and Suzy Scollon. At the Barcroft Community House, 800 South Buchanan St., Arlington, VA. Dec. 8 from, 2 PM to 8 PM and Dec. 9 from 10 AM to
Christmas Tree Sales
2023 Christmas Tree Sales Begin
Saturday, December 2
Get your holiday decorating off to the right start this year! We will be selling 150 Fraser firs, freshly cut and delivered from Sparta, North Carolina.
Sale Hours: