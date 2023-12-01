Bar Ivy in Clarendon appears to have closed

(Updated at 3 p.m.) There’s no official word on its website, but it looks like Bar Ivy in Clarendon may have closed permanently.
The “West Coast-inspired” restaurant at 3033 Wilson Blvd, noted for its expansive and verdant outdoor patio, opened in the summer of 2022. Earlier this fall it introduced a breakfast and coffee menu, in addition to existing lunch and dinner service.
Bar Ivy was the first Virginia venture of Blagden Hospitality Group, which is behind Tiger Fork, Hi-Lawn and Calico in D.C. A promised second Bar Ivy location in Bethesda was last reported in May to be opening in early 2024.
A PR rep for Bar Ivy did not respond to a request for confirmation, sent earlier this week, that the restaurant was closing. But the evidence is mounting.
“A friend was to have their holiday party at Bar Ivy, but were informed… the restaurant is permanently closed,” one tipster told ARLnow. Another tipster pointed out that Bar Ivy’s Facebook page says it is “permanently closed,” in an update made on Tuesday.
No one answered the phone at the restaurant today, during what should be business hours. And Bar Ivy’s online reservation page lists no available future dates.
A sign outside, however, says it is “closed this week for private events.”
Blagden Hospitality closed gastropub Fainting Goat, on U Street NW in the District, this past May, Washingtonian reported.
