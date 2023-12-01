Morning Notes

I-395 Ramp Closure — “Beginning at 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, weather permitting, the ramp from southbound I-395 to eastbound Boundary Channel Drive (Exit 9/Clark Street) and the eastbound Boundary Channel Drive ramp to southbound I-395 will close permanently as part of the Boundary Channel Drive at I-395 Interchange Improvements project.” [VDOT]

Tribute to Boundary Channel Ramp — From Dave Statter: “Less than 12 hours left and I’m getting nostalgic and a bit teary-eyed… Countless drivers have convinced themselves it’s perfectly fine to dash almost perpendicularly across four lanes to get from that ramp to the left-side ramp for Route 1. Some made it. Some didn’t.” [Twitter]

Metro Station Closure — “The Virginia Square-GMU station will be closed to customers Sunday, Dec. 3 between system opening and about 2 p.m. as Metro staff and emergency personnel conduct a full-scale safety exercise. Free shuttle buses will replace trains between Ballston and Clarendon during that time.” [WMATA]

New Security Procedures at VHC — “It is our top priority to ensure the safety and security of all individuals within our campus. As a result, we are making several security enhancements, including a new visitor check-in system, as well as changes to the entry points for our staff, physicians and badged contractors starting November 27, 2023.” [VHC Health]

Reminder: Holiday Festival — “The National Landing Business Improvement District is planning a ski-themed holiday festival — dubbed ‘The Lodge’ — at Metropolitan Park in Pentagon City, according to a press release. It’s happening the first weekend in December — Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 3 — at the park (1400 S. Eads Street) next to Amazon’s HQ2.” [ARLnow]

Crash Caught on Camera — From Dave Statter: “The intersection of Army Navy Drive, S. Hayes Street & the I-395 ramp in Pentagon City is a frequent spot for collisions. This one is from just before 7 this morning.” [Twitter]

Second Leaf Pass Starts Today — “View our leaf vacuum interactive progress map. On the map, neighborhoods will be coded orange (first pass) and blue (second pass) when leaves have been collected.” [Arlington County]

It’s December — Expect rain, with a high near 51 and south winds of 5-13 mph, gusting up to 18 mph. Precipitation has an 80% chance, with new amounts under a tenth of an inch. Friday night, rain is likely before 7pm, followed by cloudiness and a low of 46. [Weather.gov]