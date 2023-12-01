Morning Notes

I-395 Ramp Closure — “Beginning at 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, weather permitting, the ramp from southbound I-395 to eastbound Boundary Channel Drive (Exit 9/Clark Street) and the eastbound Boundary Channel Drive ramp to southbound I-395 will close permanently as part of the Boundary Channel Drive at I-395 Interchange Improvements project.” [VDOT]
Tribute to Boundary Channel Ramp — From Dave Statter: “Less than 12 hours left and I’m getting nostalgic and a bit teary-eyed… Countless drivers have convinced themselves it’s perfectly fine to dash almost perpendicularly across four lanes to get from that ramp to the left-side ramp for Route 1. Some made it. Some didn’t.” [Twitter]
Metro Station Closure — “The Virginia Square-GMU station will be closed to customers Sunday, Dec. 3 between system opening and about 2 p.m. as Metro staff and emergency personnel conduct a full-scale safety exercise. Free shuttle buses will replace trains between Ballston and Clarendon during that time.” [WMATA]
New Security Procedures at VHC — “It is our top priority to ensure the safety and security of all individuals within our campus. As a result, we are making several security enhancements, including a new visitor check-in system, as well as changes to the entry points for our staff, physicians and badged contractors starting November 27, 2023.” [VHC Health]
Reminder: Holiday Festival — “The National Landing Business Improvement District is planning a ski-themed holiday festival — dubbed ‘The Lodge’ — at Metropolitan Park in Pentagon City, according to a press release. It’s happening the first weekend in December — Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 3 — at the park (1400 S. Eads Street) next to Amazon’s HQ2.” [ARLnow]
Crash Caught on Camera — From Dave Statter: “The intersection of Army Navy Drive, S. Hayes Street & the I-395 ramp in Pentagon City is a frequent spot for collisions. This one is from just before 7 this morning.” [Twitter]
Second Leaf Pass Starts Today — “View our leaf vacuum interactive progress map. On the map, neighborhoods will be coded orange (first pass) and blue (second pass) when leaves have been collected.” [Arlington County]
It’s December — Expect rain, with a high near 51 and south winds of 5-13 mph, gusting up to 18 mph. Precipitation has an 80% chance, with new amounts under a tenth of an inch. Friday night, rain is likely before 7pm, followed by cloudiness and a low of 46. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
There’s no official word on its website, but it looks like Bar Ivy in Clarendon may have closed permanently.
There’s persistence, and then there is Audrey Clement and her decade-plus effort to get elected to local office in Arlington. Clement talked with ARLnow editor Scott Brodbeck to talk about…
Makers Union, an upscale gastropub, is set to open its doors in Pentagon City next week, says Alex Brown, the restaurant’s director of operations. This opening marks the third Makers Union location in the D.C. Metropolitan area, following the debut of its Reston location three years ago and a recent opening at the Wharf in early October.
Two Arlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies prevented a near-fatal opioid overdose in the lobby of the county courthouse yesterday morning. The individual, a member of the public and not an…
Children’s Weekday Program (CWP) is a non-profit preschool rooted in a play-based philosophy. We focus on developing a love of learning and exploration, cooperation, empathy, and independence.
Our caring and experienced educators create opportunities for children 16 months to 5 years old to play, learn, and grow in a nurturing environment of child-centered and developmentally appropriate experiences.
Initially established more than 50 years ago in South Arlington, CWP continues to be a lauded program in the Northern Virginia area. We are extremely proud to have been recognized as a Best Preschool in Northern Virginia Magazine for the last 4 years.
Located now in North Arlington at 2666 Military Road, CWP offers a part-time parents day out and preschool program with options to extend care both before and after school. We offer a supportive and inclusive school community for children and parents alike and welcome all families to join our school!
The Optimist Club of Arlington is holding its 77th annual Christmas tree sale!
This year, the tree sale will be held at the Knights of Columbus (5115 Little Falls Road). The lot opens for sales on November 24th. The Optimist Club is selling small and large trees ranging from tabletop size to 10 foot tall trees! Wreaths, garland, tree stands, and White House Christmas ornaments will also be for sale.
100% of all proceeds go towards helping Arlington County youth.
For more information, please visit the Arlington Optimists website at https://optimistclubofarlingtonva.org/.
Holiday Art Show
Holiday Art Show featuring artists: Peter Fitzgerald, Claire Plante, Alanna Rivera, and Suzy Scollon. At the Barcroft Community House, 800 South Buchanan St., Arlington, VA. Dec. 8 from, 2 PM to 8 PM and Dec. 9 from 10 AM to
Christmas Tree Sales
2023 Christmas Tree Sales Begin
Saturday, December 2
Get your holiday decorating off to the right start this year! We will be selling 150 Fraser firs, freshly cut and delivered from Sparta, North Carolina.
Sale Hours: