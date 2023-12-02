NEW: Police investigating gunshots heard in Green Valley neighborhood

Gunshots were fired near where a group of children were playing this afternoon in the Green Valley neighborhood.

Multiple 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. One caller heard seven shots, near the 2200 block of Shirlington Road. Others reported seeing a group of men arguing and then running away after the shots.

Arlington County police said around 4:15 p.m. that they’ve found no evidence of injuries or property damage as a result of the gunfire. Officers remain on scene investigating,

A group called Green Valley Matters was holding a children’s soccer game in a park near where the shots were fired. The group was founded to advocate for public safety and community improvement in the neighborhood.

Green Valley has seen a number of shots fired calls over the past few years, including in June 2021, July 2021, August 2022, October 2022, January 2023 and June 2023.

