Thick fog may make driving hazardous overnight

After a foggy morning, Saturday night and Sunday morning might be even foggier.

Dense fog has formed in Arlington and around the D.C. area, making driving increasingly hazardous as the fog gets thicker.

More, below, from the National Weather Service.

…LOCALLY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING EAST OF BLUE RIDGE… Locally dense fog is now developing in many areas between the Blue Ridge and the Interstate 95 corridor, as a steady light to moderate rain begins to overspread the area. This is reducing visibility to one mile or less. As the fog expands and thickens tonight, expect Dense Fog Advisories to be issued. Dense fog is hazardous if driving at high speeds. Be prepared for rapidly changing visibility. Slow down, increase following distance, and use low beam headlights when encountering dense fog.

Locally dense fog is now developing in many areas east of the Blue Ridge. Expect dense fog to become widespread overnight, with visibility at or below one-quarter of a mile expected. Be sure to practice safe driving in reduced visibility. #MDwx #VAWX #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/c2pLXM4BK4 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 3, 2023