Part of Bluemont Trail closed due to man shooting off flare gun

Police are on scene of an unusual incident in the Bluemont neighborhood, which has prompted the partial closure of a popular trail.

Initial reports suggest a man is holed up in his house, shooting a flare gun out of a window. It’s happening near Fields Park, Key Elementary and Arlington Fire Station No. 2.

“At approximately 4:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of N. Burlington Street for the report of possible shots heard,” Arlington County Police Department spokeswoman Ashley Savage tells ARLnow. “The preliminary investigation indicates a suspect discharged a flare gun from his residence. No property damage or injuries have been reported.”

As of shortly before 7 p.m., the incident was still ongoing.

“Police remain on scene investigating the circumstances of the incident. As the investigation is ongoing, the suspect has not been taken into custody at this time,” Savage said. “As a precaution, the Bluemont Junction trail is closed between N. George Mason Drive and N. Burlington Street.”

A witness described the unsettling sight of repeated flares over the neighborhood.

“Looked like flares being fired off. Large red fire ball (with ‘tail’) just above tree line heading west,” the witness wrote. “Would last 15-20 secs. Several in a [matter] of 5 mins or so.”