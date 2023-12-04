Columbia Pike staple The Broiler has opened a second location in Maryland

After 64 years of serving subs and pizza in Arlington, The Broiler has expanded into Maryland, per the company’s social media accounts.

The long-time eatery, a local institution that opened back in 1959 on Columbia Pike, held a grand opening for its second location, in Clinton, Maryland, in late October. It announced the move to Clinton, which is about a 20-minute drive east of National Harbor, earlier this fall.

A video tour accompanying the grand opening announcement included footage inside and outside the restaurant as well as a montage of its famed cheesesteak sandwiches and pizza.

Khalid Elayan, the owner, opted not to comment on the new location.

Photo via The Broiler/Facebook