Morning Notes

It’s Hanukkah — The Jewish festival of Hanukkah started last night. Public menorah lightings are planned in Clarendon and Pentagon City are planned on Sunday and Monday. [ARLnow]

Federal Funds for Long Bridge — “Virginia has received $729 million in federal money that advances a plan to boost train capacity over the Potomac River and grow passenger rail operations within the decade, members of the state’s congressional delegation announced Thursday. The grant will support construction of a new Long Bridge, which is projected to cost nearly $2.3 billion.” [Washington Post, Twitter]

Beyer Running for Reelection — From Rep. Don Beyer: “I am seeking reelection to Congress to carry forward our work on building a stronger and more equitable economy, to be the most powerful voice and vote against climate change that I can, and to fight for my Northern Virginia constituents.” [Press Release]

New County Board Candidate — “DeVita, who last year unsuccessfully challenged state Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington) in the Democratic primary, used his time before the rank-and-file to criticize the County Board’s adoption of ‘Missing Middle’ housing policies. Opposition to them will be ‘the key to my campaign,’ DeVita said. The current County Board’s move toward urbanization ‘is going to convert Arlington from a suburb to a city,’ DeVita said.” [Gazette Leader]

No Turns at Park and George Mason — From Arlington’s Dept. of Environmental Services: “You’ll see some added infrastructure at N Park Drive and George Mason. Drive safely. #VisionZero” [Twitter]

Funding for Bus Stops — “The Commonwealth Transportation Board has approved a request from the Arlington County government for funding to support accessibility at Arlington Transit (ART) bus stops in the county… The project involves construction of a new bus stop and Americans with Disabilities (ADA) improvements at three more. Funding also will enable the county government to use on-call contractors to immediately address accessibility issues.” [Gazette Leader]

Weekend Storm on Tap — “Drawing abundant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, it will generate heavy rains from Mississippi to Maine over the weekend, producing totals of 1 to 3 inches. Nashville, Raleigh, Richmond, Washington, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston should all anticipate moderate to heavy rainfall. Flight disruptions are possible given heavy rain and the system’s expansive area of strong winds, particularly late Sunday into early Monday in the Northeast.” [Capital Weather Gang]

It’s Friday — Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching 56°F and calm winds from the south at 5-8 mph during the afternoon. Tonight, watch for patchy fog after midnight alongside partly cloudy sky and lows around 37°F, with south winds at 3-6 mph. [Weather.gov]