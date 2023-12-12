Ask Eli: What I’m most grateful for in Arlington

This regularly scheduled sponsored Q&A column is written by Eli Tucker, Arlington-based Realtor and Arlington resident. Please submit your questions to him via email for response in future columns. Video summaries of some articles can be found on YouTube on the Eli Residential channel. Enjoy!

Answer: The craziness and amazingness of the world has led me to spend more time than usual thinking about how grateful I am for the people and things around me, so I thought I’d share some of the things Arlington offers that I’m most thankful for.

Parks, Trails, and Rec Centers

No matter where you live in Arlington, you have access to an incredible network of trails, parks, and rec centers for endless outdoor enjoyment that costs nothing. For me, commuting by bike on the Mount Vernon Trail along the Potomac River with iconic views of D.C. (when I had a commuting job), to pajama-wearing strolls with my son along the Bluemont Trail enveloped by fireflies, to sunrises over the blossoming tulip garden at the Netherlands Carillon, and all of the playgrounds that have filled weekend afternoons for our family are just a fraction of the joy I’ve gotten from the public spaces in Arlington.

Diversity of Great Food

Arlington itself offers wonderfully diverse cuisines and when you add neighboring jurisdictions of Washington, D.C., Annandale, Alexandria, and Falls Church to the mix we have access to delicious international cuisine from every corner of the world within 20-30 minutes. It’s a special thing that few people get to experience and shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Some of my all-time favorite Arlington restaurants are Mele Bistro (fantastic ingredients), Brooklyn Bagel (as good or better than any NYC bagel), La Union (papusas), Pho 75, Mussel Bar (cocktails and beer), Quarterdeck (crabs), El Chilango (tacos), Thai Square, Bob & Ediths’s Diner, Silver Diner, Super Pollo, Bonchon, and Texas Jack’s BBQ.

Comprehensive Transportation Network

Being 10 minutes to National Airport and 30 minutes to Dulles Airport is a luxury I will always appreciate. Having such easy access by car to almost all major regional roadways/highways so you can travel in all directions quickly is something that even many of our neighbors don’t get to enjoy. Access to Metro, Amtrak, VRE, bus lines, and a thoughtful trail/bike lane system provide us Arlingtonians with a comprehensive transportation system worthy of our appreciation.

So Many Activities!

Let me take a moment to shout-out the many community engagement organizations like the Rosslyn, Ballston, and National Landing Business Improvement Districts and the Columbia Pike Partnership for bringing us things like farmers markets and movie nights that have helped neighbors meet and build a sense of home in our neighborhoods.

Although just outside of Arlington, we have easy access to some truly incredible vineyards in Virginia wine country, amazing hiking and camping in the Shenandoah Valley, and of course all of Washington, D.C.’s museums and exhibits.

Schools

Our family has gotten to experience Arlington Public Schools first-hand for the first time this year, with our son starting Kindergarten at Barcroft Elementary. I can’t say enough about his teachers and the students/families he/we have met. We have been thoroughly impressed with his development in reading, math, and science thanks to the exceptional Arlington school system.

ARLnow Platform and People

This would be on my list regardless of whether I wrote my weekly real estate column for ARLnow. The Arlington community is lucky to have Scott and his team of awesome reporters and staff reporting daily on such a wide range of important local topics. It keeps us all engaged and informed about the happenings in our community which helps create a better sense of belonging and home for each of us. It is free from the influence and political agenda of a news organization beholden to large advertisers or media groups, which makes it authentically our own. I’m grateful to be a reader and a contributor to such a valuable community asset.

ARLnow Readers

Thank you ARLnow readers for being part of what makes such a crazy and difficult world also so wonderful and energizing. I’m grateful to be part of a community that offers us so much and hope that you all feel the same as we close out 2023. I’d love if you add to the comments section some of what you appreciate most about living and/or working in Arlington.

