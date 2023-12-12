This Arlington restaurant was just named No. 1 in Virginia by Washingtonian readers

Washingtonian is out with the results of its 46th annual restaurant survey and while the rankings are decidedly D.C.-centric, one Arlington restaurant stands out.

Ruthie’s All-Day, which opened in Arlington Heights in 2020, was voted by the magazine’s readers as the No. 1 favorite restaurant in Virginia.

“Breakfast biscuit sandwiches, meat-and-three barbecue plates, and a family-­friendly approachability are the draws,” Washingtonian wrote of the all-day eatery at 3411 5th Street S.

The No. 2 and 3 reader favorite restaurants in the Commonwealth were Thompson Italian, in Falls Church and Alexandria, and long-time Michelin star magnet The Inn at Little Washington.

Ruthie’s is no stranger to acclaim, of course, having garnered a RAMMY award in 2022 and an entry in the Washington Post’s prestigious Fall Dining Guide this year.

Some other restaurants with Arlington connections also made Washingtonian’s list of reader faves, including: