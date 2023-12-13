Arts Focus: Arlington’s holiday feast of arts & culture!

This column is sponsored by Arlington Arts/Arlington Cultural Affairs, a division of Arlington Economic Development.
The holidays are upon us and many of you are hosting family and friends for extended stays well into the New Year. But… what to do before and after the big celebration?
Fortunately, Arlington has one of the most active cultural scenes in the region, and this Winter Arts Highlight is your guide to the myriad ways to keep your guests entertained and engaged right here in Arlington!
Arlington’s exceedingly talented and creative array of visual and performing artists offer you many options this winter, including: this Saturday’s Holiday Cheer concert by National Chamber Ensemble (Dec. 16); grab last minute gifts at the Holiday Makers Market at the Commentary Social House (Dec. 16); Synetic Theater’s youth-friendly, movement-based performance of Snow Maiden (now thru Jan. 6).
Below are a few sample highlights. For a more comprehensive list of events and activities taking place in Arlington through January, see the full Arlington Arts’ Winter Arts Highlight.
National Chamber Ensemble: Holiday Cheer with Renowned Violinist Dylana Jenson
Saturday, December 16 | 7:30 p.m. | Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington | Barcroft
Celebrate the season with an evening of classical and popular holiday favorites for the entire family! Guest violinist Dylana Jenson is known for her appearances with all the major American Symphony Orchestras, The Tonight Show and has even played a duet with Jack Benny. She will join NCE’s artistic director/violinist Leo Sushansky to perform the Concerto for Two Violins by J.S. Bach and the virtuoso showpiece, Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso by Camille Saint-Saens, which she recorded for RCA with the Philadelphia Orchestra. The program concludes with a Carols Sing-Along guaranteed to put everyone in the holiday spirit.
Fred Schnider Gallery of Art: “Cross Pollination” Delna Dastur
Thru December 30 | Fred Schnider Gallery of Art | Ballston
“Cross Pollination” includes painting and drawings that explore our peaceful and conflicted relationship with nature. Join for the Artist Talk with Delna Dastur on Saturday, December 9 from 5-7 p.m.
Arlington Artists Alliance: Above & Beyond
January 3-26 | Gallery Underground | National Landing
Gallery Underground kicks off the new year with a group show in appreciation of their hard-working Board members. Arlington Artists Alliance Board: Above & Beyond features artworks by their generous Board member artists who dedicate their time behind the scenes to strengthen their programs and outreach. The exhibition will represent their various artistic styles, mediums, and talent. Join for the First Friday Opening Reception on Friday, January 5 from 5-7 p.m., featuring live music by US Army Field Band musician Troy Paolantonio.
Friday Morning Music Club: St. George’s Chamber Series
Friday, January 5 | 12 p.m. | St. Georges Episcopal Church | Virginia Square
The Friday Morning Music Club resumes the Arlington portion of its free series of concerts with the following program:
- Borodin: Polovtsian Dances. Chen-Li Tzeng and Jeongseon Choi, piano four hands
- Spohr: Six German Songs for Soprano, Clarinet, and Piano, op. 103. Marjorie Wellman, soprano; Carol Falvo, clarinet; Lois Jones, piano
- Debussy: Piano Trio in G Major. Bonnie Shuen (guest), piano; Kay Kakazawa (guest), violin; David Pearl, cello
Encore Stage & Studio: Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr The Musical
January 12-21 | Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre | Arlington Heights
This beloved story follows Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, who lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his child Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured, Marlin decides to face his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as the optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves. More
Signature Theatre: That’s What Friends Are For: Nova Y. Payton sings Burt Bacharach
January 16 thru February 4, 2024| Signature Theatre | Shirlington
The incomparable Nova Y. Payton sings the repertoire of acclaimed tunesmith Burt Bacharach, whose six-decade career produced the hit musical Promises, Promises as well as chart-topping pop songs including “I Say A Little Prayer,” “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again” and “What the World Needs Now is Love.”
Powerhouse vocalist Nova Y. Payton staring in Signature’s The Color Purple last season.
For the fourth year, Arlington Community Foundation is hosting the Nonprofit Wish Catalog, featuring grant ideas of 30+ local nonprofits with wishes of up to $5,000 each.
From rainy day gifts for cancer patients, to bilingual culinary workforce development, to dental treatments for seniors, to coats and shoes for kids, these year-end wishes provide donors the opportunity to browse a variety of local needs and missions and donate any amount toward any goal in one easy-to-navigate place, now through December 31.
New this year is an emphasis on mostly small and underfunded organizations, so community members can get to know (and support) Arlington organizations they may have never even heard of.
In its first three years, thanks to the generosity of so many donors and community members, the Wish Catalog raised over $100,000 for local organizations each year. This year’s Wish Catalog, launched on Giving Tuesday, has already raised over $50,000, with 18 nonprofit wishes more than 25% fully funded, and three wishes less than $1,000 away from being fully funded. No matter the gift size, there is still a wide range of giving opportunities before the Wish Catalog closes December 31.
Cultivate your creativity heading into the new year at Art House 7! We have a range of fantastic winter classes, starting Jan. 13, for ages preschool on up. Among the highlights: award-winning artist Mark Giaimo will be teaching portrait painting for adults on Tuesday evenings (his portrait of a boy is above). Also in this session: Mommy and Me classes, drawing, crochet, clay sculpture, ceramics, watercolor painting, oil painting, Japanese Suminagashi, sewing, printmaking and more.
We also offer workshops, BYOB art nights, and open studios.
Art House 7 has a comfortable 2-story studio in Arlington, near the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. Our teachers come from the art departments of local schools and the local art community. We also have a small art supply store next to our studio. See more about AH7 and sign up for classes at:
Live Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live,…
Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,
National Landing Menorah Lighting – Met Park at Amazon HQ2
Menorah Lighting – Met Park at Amazon HQ2
Menorah Lighting and Community Celebration
Experience the festival of lights!!
*Lighting of a giant 9-foot Menorah