Arts Focus: Arlington’s holiday feast of arts & culture!

The holidays are upon us and many of you are hosting family and friends for extended stays well into the New Year. But… what to do before and after the big celebration?

Fortunately, Arlington has one of the most active cultural scenes in the region, and this Winter Arts Highlight is your guide to the myriad ways to keep your guests entertained and engaged right here in Arlington!

Arlington’s exceedingly talented and creative array of visual and performing artists offer you many options this winter, including: this Saturday’s Holiday Cheer concert by National Chamber Ensemble (Dec. 16); grab last minute gifts at the Holiday Makers Market at the Commentary Social House (Dec. 16); Synetic Theater’s youth-friendly, movement-based performance of Snow Maiden (now thru Jan. 6).

Below are a few sample highlights. For a more comprehensive list of events and activities taking place in Arlington through January, see the full Arlington Arts’ Winter Arts Highlight.

National Chamber Ensemble: Holiday Cheer with Renowned Violinist Dylana Jenson

Saturday, December 16 | 7:30 p.m. | Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington | Barcroft

Celebrate the season with an evening of classical and popular holiday favorites for the entire family! Guest violinist Dylana Jenson is known for her appearances with all the major American Symphony Orchestras, The Tonight Show and has even played a duet with Jack Benny. She will join NCE’s artistic director/violinist Leo Sushansky to perform the Concerto for Two Violins by J.S. Bach and the virtuoso showpiece, Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso by Camille Saint-Saens, which she recorded for RCA with the Philadelphia Orchestra. The program concludes with a Carols Sing-Along guaranteed to put everyone in the holiday spirit.

Fred Schnider Gallery of Art: “Cross Pollination” Delna Dastur

Thru December 30 | Fred Schnider Gallery of Art | Ballston

“Cross Pollination” includes painting and drawings that explore our peaceful and conflicted relationship with nature. Join for the Artist Talk with Delna Dastur on Saturday, December 9 from 5-7 p.m.

Arlington Artists Alliance: Above & Beyond

January 3-26 | Gallery Underground | National Landing

Gallery Underground kicks off the new year with a group show in appreciation of their hard-working Board members. Arlington Artists Alliance Board: Above & Beyond features artworks by their generous Board member artists who dedicate their time behind the scenes to strengthen their programs and outreach. The exhibition will represent their various artistic styles, mediums, and talent. Join for the First Friday Opening Reception on Friday, January 5 from 5-7 p.m., featuring live music by US Army Field Band musician Troy Paolantonio.

Friday Morning Music Club: St. George’s Chamber Series

Friday, January 5 | 12 p.m. | St. Georges Episcopal Church | Virginia Square

The Friday Morning Music Club resumes the Arlington portion of its free series of concerts with the following program:

Borodin: Polovtsian Dances. Chen-Li Tzeng and Jeongseon Choi, piano four hands

Spohr: Six German Songs for Soprano, Clarinet, and Piano, op. 103. Marjorie Wellman, soprano; Carol Falvo, clarinet; Lois Jones, piano

Debussy: Piano Trio in G Major. Bonnie Shuen (guest), piano; Kay Kakazawa (guest), violin; David Pearl, cello

Encore Stage & Studio: Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr The Musical

January 12-21 | Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre | Arlington Heights

This beloved story follows Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, who lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his child Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured, Marlin decides to face his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as the optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves. More

Signature Theatre: That’s What Friends Are For: Nova Y. Payton sings Burt Bacharach

January 16 thru February 4, 2024| Signature Theatre | Shirlington

The incomparable Nova Y. Payton sings the repertoire of acclaimed tunesmith Burt Bacharach, whose six-decade career produced the hit musical Promises, Promises as well as chart-topping pop songs including “I Say A Little Prayer,” “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again” and “What the World Needs Now is Love.”

