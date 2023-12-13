Morning Notes

Metro Proposes Major Budget Cuts — “Metro proposed a budget Tuesday with service cuts officials say would make the transit system ‘unrecognizable’ and have a devastating economic impact on the region. On the table are across-the-board service cuts, including the closure of 10 Metro stations, earlier station closing times, the elimination of nearly half of all current Metrobus routes, fare hikes, layoffs, and salary and hiring freezes.” [DCist, NBC 4]
New Speed Humps Near Schools — From Arlington’s Dept. of Environmental Services: “Tactical speed humps being installed near Gunston MS, Hoffman-Boston Elementary and Cardinal Elementary in a limited #VisionZero pilot for zones where recent 20-mph speed limits haven’t reduced speeding.” [Twitter]
Energy Upgrades for Pooch Hangout — “Arlington County was the top dog in bringing together small business and sustainable energy investment in its second C-PACE project. The Arlington Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program is enabling Snouts & Stouts to make a series of sustainable energy upgrades. These improvements will allow for updates to the building’s façade, HVAC system, and water system.” [Arlington County]
County Confusion Over W-L Name — “In an agreement between the county government and school system related to field use, and its accompanying staff report, the name of the high school is rendered in various places four different ways: correctly (as above) and incorrectly (‘Washington Liberty,’ ‘Washington and Liberty’ and ‘Washington & Liberty.’)” [Gazette Leader]
Historic Designation for Green Valley? — “Green Valley, which is historic for a number of reasons, isn’t included in the National Register of Historic Places or Virginia Landmarks Register. And while that may change some day, it does not appear to be high on the priority list of the county government, which likely would be called upon to provide the support needed to make inclusion happen.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Wednesday — Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 45 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind blowing at 7 to 10 mph. Tonight the skies will remain clear, with temperatures dropping to a low of around 27 degrees. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
A 5 BD/3 BA brick home with an open floor plan, wood burning fireplace and wood deck is included in Just Reduced.
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A plan for a new arena for the Washington Capitals and Wizards in Potomac Yard is likely to be announced tomorrow. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has confirmed that he will…
A 55-year-old inmate has died in the Arlington County jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office. This is the second death the detention facility has logged this year, after 73-year-old Abonesh…
For the fourth year, Arlington Community Foundation is hosting the Nonprofit Wish Catalog, featuring grant ideas of 30+ local nonprofits with wishes of up to $5,000 each.
From rainy day gifts for cancer patients, to bilingual culinary workforce development, to dental treatments for seniors, to coats and shoes for kids, these year-end wishes provide donors the opportunity to browse a variety of local needs and missions and donate any amount toward any goal in one easy-to-navigate place, now through December 31.
New this year is an emphasis on mostly small and underfunded organizations, so community members can get to know (and support) Arlington organizations they may have never even heard of.
In its first three years, thanks to the generosity of so many donors and community members, the Wish Catalog raised over $100,000 for local organizations each year. This year’s Wish Catalog, launched on Giving Tuesday, has already raised over $50,000, with 18 nonprofit wishes more than 25% fully funded, and three wishes less than $1,000 away from being fully funded. No matter the gift size, there is still a wide range of giving opportunities before the Wish Catalog closes December 31.
