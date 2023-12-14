New Latin American American restaurant to open this Friday on Columbia Pike

A new restaurant specializing in traditional Honduran and Salvadoran cuisine is opening on Columbia Pike tomorrow.

Located at 3709 Columbia Pike, Variedades Catrachas is expected to welcome its first customers starting at 5 a.m. this Friday, the owner Jessica Canas told ARLnow.

Offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu includes a variety of items such as soups, tacos, enchiladas, tamales and several egg-based dishes.

Canas also owns a Honduran restaurant in Alexandria called Las Catrachitas but this is her first foray into the Arlington food scene.

Variedades Catrachas joins the Pike’s bustling scene for Central and South American cuisine, including the recent additions of Mpanadas, Sabores and Taqueria el Poblano.

The restaurant will be open from 5-2 a.m. on Monday, Thursday and Friday; 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday; 6-2 a.m. on Saturday; and 7-2 a.m. on Sunday.