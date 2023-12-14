Thank you to ARLnow’s 2023 advertisers

As another year comes to a close, ARLnow’s advertisers — along with members of the ARLnow Press Club — have helped us continue to report on your community.
To the long-term and new advertisers alike, we say: thank you for supporting local news in Arlington.
Interested in reaching hundreds of thousands of readers while supporting local reporting in your community? Check out our new 2024 media kit.
ARLnow’s 2023 advertisers include:
- Arlington Babe Ruth Baseball
- Arlington Community Federal Credit Union (ACFCU)
- Arlington County Fair
- Arlington County Parks & Recreation
- Arlington Dental Team
- Arlington Economic Development
- Arlington Initiative to Rethink Energy
- Arlington Realty
- Arlington Travel Baseball
- Arlingtonians for Our Sustainable Future (ASF)
- Arlingtonians for Upzoning Transparency
- Arrowine & Cheese
- Atlantic Coast Mortgage
- Backyard Homes
- Berry & Berry PLLC
- Betsy Twigg
- Bob & Edith’s Diner
- Boxstar Movers
- Broad Street Brand Partners
- Bronson Bierhall
- Brookfield Residential
- Clark Concepts, LLC
- Clarendon Animal Care
- Classic Cottages
- CMR Insurance Agency LLC
- Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization
- Cook Bros
- Culpepper Garden
- DC Bike Ride
- DC Fray
- DC Mobile Notary
- Eli Residential Group
- Field to Table, Inc.
- Founders Bank
- Gates & Hudson Associates
- George Mason University Schar School of Policy and Government
- GLM Strategies
- Greenheart
- Greystar
- Groff Landscape Design
- Hangry Joe’s
- Industrious
- Junior League of Washington
- Keri Shull Team
- LadyBug Academy
- Little Ambassadors’ Academy
- Livesay & Myers, PC
- Loudoun County / Virginia Economic Development
- M. Wilcox Law
- Maison Cheryl
- Marymount University
- Maximo Mortgage LLC
- McEnearney Associates
- McWilliams Ballard
- Monday Properties
- National Capital Bank
- National Landing BID
- Northern Virginia Orthodontics
- NV Homes
- Peaceful Mind Solutions
- Roda
- Rosslyn BID
- RSVP Catering
- Sarah Moore, LPC
- Screwtop Wine Bar
- Sloppy Mama’s BBQ
- Smithsonian
- Steelyard LLC
- St. Thomas More Cathedral School
- SwimBox
- The Spa Clinic
- The Sycamore School
- Training Ground
- Trip Usa France, LLC
- Varsity-Goodwin Living
- VIDA Fitness
Note that the list above does not include those that have advertised through our self-serve Content Hub.
Recent Stories
A new restaurant specializing in traditional Honduran and Salvadoran cuisine is opening on Columbia Pike this week.
Say hello to Winnie, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week! Winnie is a white rabbit currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. Winnie’s favorite things are: Eating…
Pentagon City Metro Station may still get a second elevator, but the price just went up again.
Ranked-choice voting could soon become the default for Arlington County Board primaries in Arlington. This weekend, the County Board is set to approve the voting method, in which residents rank…
For the fourth year, Arlington Community Foundation is hosting the Nonprofit Wish Catalog, featuring grant ideas of 30+ local nonprofits with wishes of up to $5,000 each.
From rainy day gifts for cancer patients, to bilingual culinary workforce development, to dental treatments for seniors, to coats and shoes for kids, these year-end wishes provide donors the opportunity to browse a variety of local needs and missions and donate any amount toward any goal in one easy-to-navigate place, now through December 31.
New this year is an emphasis on mostly small and underfunded organizations, so community members can get to know (and support) Arlington organizations they may have never even heard of.
In its first three years, thanks to the generosity of so many donors and community members, the Wish Catalog raised over $100,000 for local organizations each year. This year’s Wish Catalog, launched on Giving Tuesday, has already raised over $50,000, with 18 nonprofit wishes more than 25% fully funded, and three wishes less than $1,000 away from being fully funded. No matter the gift size, there is still a wide range of giving opportunities before the Wish Catalog closes December 31.
Cultivate your creativity heading into the new year at Art House 7! We have a range of fantastic winter classes, starting Jan. 13, for ages preschool on up. Among the highlights: award-winning artist Mark Giaimo will be teaching portrait painting for adults on Tuesday evenings (his portrait of a boy is above). Also in this session: Mommy and Me classes, drawing, crochet, clay sculpture, ceramics, watercolor painting, oil painting, Japanese Suminagashi, sewing, printmaking and more.
We also offer workshops, BYOB art nights, and open studios.
Art House 7 has a comfortable 2-story studio in Arlington, near the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. Our teachers come from the art departments of local schools and the local art community. We also have a small art supply store next to our studio. See more about AH7 and sign up for classes at:
Live Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live,…
Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,
Festival of Lessons and Carols
Ring in the Christmas season with a Festival of Lessons and Carols for Christmas sung by the choirs of Saint George’s in the church’s reverberant acoustics and beautiful nave. Doors open at 3:30 pm. Admission is free and open to