Soul Thai Kitchen & Bar debuts in Dominion Hills, replacing Meridian Pint

A new Thai restaurant in Dominion Hills is set to open next week.

Located at 6035 Wilson Blvd, Soul Thai Kitchen & Bar stepped in to fill the vacancy left by Meridian Pint in late October. The local brewhouse had shuttered earlier this year due to financial struggles.

This latest transition marks the third ownership change in four years. John Andrade, the original owner, passed the reins to Fitzgerald Lewis in 2021. Lewis, a noted figure in the local restaurant scene, has ownership stakes in about 20 eateries in the area, including Crafthouse Arlington in Ballston and Barley Mac in Rosslyn.

Lewis sold Meridian Pint to co-owner Nancy Kittitaraphan and her partners — consisting of family and friends — earlier this year.

Ahead of its grand opening, scheduled for next Friday, Dec. 22, Soul Thai recently held a soft opening over the last few weeks, giving locals the chance to sample its offerings.

The restaurant will operate seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 12-10 p.m. on weekends. Additionally, there’s a daily happy hour from 4-6:30 p.m., says Kittitaraphan.

The menu boasts a range of options, from starters such as spring rolls and fried calamari to noodle dishes such as “hangover noodles” (a twist on drunken noodles), alongside various soups, salads and curry dishes.

In a bid to draw more local patrons, Kittitaraphan took to the streets, handing out menus to nearby residents. She’s offering a 20% discount on their first visit, valid through Thursday, Dec. 21.

“I wanted to invite our family and friends,” she told ARLnow. “The neighborhood or the customers are our family and friends.”

The restaurant has seen some cosmetic updates, through which Kittitaraphan looked to create a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.

“When you come here, it’s like you’re staying in your house,” she said.