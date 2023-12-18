Morning Notes

Teen Arrested for Green Valley Shooting — “The Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit is announcing an arrest in the shooting that occurred on December 9, 2023, at S. Kemper Road and S. Oxford Street.” [ACPD]

Creepy Gingerbread Man Mystery — “Imagine sitting down for dinner with your family, and you get a Ring notification. You check the camera, but it’s not a delivery person or a neighbor, it’s a gingerbread man. That is exactly what happened to one Arlington family who lives along N George Mason Drive on Wednesday.” [WUSA 9]

Forestry Plan Approved — “During their regular meeting on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, the Arlington County Board unanimously voted to adopt the Forestry and Natural Resources Plan (FNRP), which provides guidance for the conservation and integrated management of Arlington’s natural resources and ecosystems across public and private property.” [Arlington County]

Confederate Memorial to Be Removed — “The U.S. Army intends to remove a Confederate memorial from Arlington National Cemetery next week as part of its ongoing work to rid Defense Department property of divisive rebel imagery, defying dozens of congressional Republicans who have vociferously protested the move.” [Washington Post]

New Board Members Sworn In — “Maureen Coffey (left) and Susan Cunningham (right) were sworn in as incoming Arlington County Board members on Friday, December 15, 2023. They were elected in the 2023 November County Board General Election and will officially begin their terms on January 1, 2024. They will fill the seats of Board Chair Christian Dorsey and Interim Board Member Tannia Talento after their terms conclude at the end of this year.” [Arlington County]

YHS Hockey Undefeated, So Far — “The Yorktown High School club ice hockey team improved to 4-0 with a 5-2 victory Gainesville. Yorktown continues atop the Patrick Division standings in the Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League with that 4-0 record.” [Gazette Leader]

Alexandria Housing Pricier Than Arlington — “Arlington found itself supplanted in November by Alexandria, which raced ahead to post the highest per-square-foot home-sales price across Northern Virginia. Arlington saw a year-over-year increase of 2.2 percent to $465, according to figures reported Dec. 11 by Bright MLS, the region’s multiple-listing service, and analyzed by the GazetteLeader. But Alexandria did better, gaining 7 percent year-over-year for an average per-square-foot cost of $472.” [Gazette Leader]

‘Wreaths Across America’ Recap — “On Saturday, millions of Americans remembered the nation’s fallen, honoring the men and women who have served by placing fresh greens on millions of graves as part of National Wreaths Across America Day 2023. Volunteers laid wreaths on gravesites at 4,225 participating locations across the country, saying the names of the service members aloud. At Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., more than 30,000 volunteers placed approximately 260,000 wreaths at every gravesite and niche column.” [Stars and Stripes]

It’s Monday — Expect showers mainly before 1pm with cloudy skies clearing gradually later and a high near 52. It will be windy, featuring northwest winds of 17-26 mph and gusts up to 44 mph. The precipitation chance is 70%, with amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. Tonight, there’s a slight chance of showers after 1am, with partly cloudy skies and a low of 33. West winds will blow at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 21 mph, and a 20% chance of precipitation. [Weather.gov]

Today’s Morning Notes are brought to you by coworking provider Industrious. ARLnow has been based in an Industrious office for several years and we love the convenience — you get to focus on your work rather than worrying about brewing your own coffee or keeping the copy machine stocked with paper. Industrious has several Metro-accessible Arlington locations to choose from.