Two apprehended after reported robbery in Clarendon Metro

Two men could be seen in handcuffs near the Clarendon Metro station this afternoon, after a reported robbery that left one person injured.

Initial reports suggest the robbery happened inside the Metro station just before 1 p.m. Police converged on the scene amid 911 calls about a pair of suspects in ski masks running through Clarendon following the robbery.

Medics were also dispatched to the station to treat the victim, who was injured inside the station.

A half hour after the robbery, both Arlington County police and Metro Transit Police were still on scene, questioning two handcuffed men on either side of Wilson Blvd.

ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage declined to provide additional details, instead referring ARLnow to Metro Transit Police.