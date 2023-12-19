Police: Man kicks officers after breaking into woman’s apartment in Ballston

A 30-year-old man is facing a number of charges after an alleged break-in Monday in the Ballston area.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. yesterday on the 700 block of N. Glebe Road, home to a relatively new apartment building.

Police say the man entered a woman’s apartment but left after she confronted him. Officers then located the suspect in the building and took him into custody, after which he kicked two of the officers, Arlington County police said.

More, below, from an ACPD crime report.