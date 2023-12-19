Police: Man kicks officers after breaking into woman’s apartment in Ballston

A 30-year-old man is facing a number of charges after an alleged break-in Monday in the Ballston area.
It happened around 4:15 p.m. yesterday on the 700 block of N. Glebe Road, home to a relatively new apartment building.
Police say the man entered a woman’s apartment but left after she confronted him. Officers then located the suspect in the building and took him into custody, after which he kicked two of the officers, Arlington County police said.
More, below, from an ACPD crime report.
Upon arrival, it was determined the female victim was inside her home when the male suspect allegedly made entry into the unit. The victim verbally confronted the suspect who subsequently exited the residence. Responding officers located the suspect in the residential building and took him into custody. During a search of his person incident to arrest, a knife was recovered. While in custody, the suspect was noncompliant and kicked two officers. [The suspect], 30, of No Fixed Address was arrested and charged with Assault on Police (x2), Unlawful Entry, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Obstruction of Justice. He was held without bond.
