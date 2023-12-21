Morning Notes

Shots Fired Arrests — “The Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit is announcing two arrests in the shots fired incident that occurred on December 2, 2023, at S. Kenmore Street and 23rd Street S.” [ACPD]

Another Gun Seized at DCA — “A Maryland man was stopped by security at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Monday with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The gun was the 38th detected by TSA officers at Reagan National Airport in 2023, far surpassing the previous record of 30 guns confiscated at the airport in 2021.” [Patch]

YHS Grad’s College Football Career — “Yorktown High School graduate Davis Patterson finished his college football career playing his final season for the Division I Northern Illinois University football team. The 6-foot-4, 198-pound wide receiver caught 16 passes for 197 yards during the 2023 season.” [Gazette Leader]

Free ART Bus Rides Extended — “Great news, travelers! We’ve got a special holiday surprise just for you. Due to overwhelming demand and in the spirit of spreading joy, we’re extending the ART FREE-FARE RUSH promotion through December 31!” [Arlington Transit]

VDOT Lifting Lane Closures — ” To help make end-of-year holiday travel more enjoyable, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be suspending many highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Friday, Dec. 22 until noon on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and from noon on Friday, Dec. 29 until noon on Tuesday, Jan. 2.” [VDOT]

VSP Urges Safe Driving — “As we approach the holidays and the end of 2023, Virginia State Police is asking Virginians to please drive safely in the coming days, so that everyone can safely reach their holiday destinations. Preliminary data indicates that as of Dec. 20, 2023, 813 people have lost their lives on Virginia roadways this year. That is 76 fewer traffic deaths than in 2022 as of this same date.” [Press Release]

It’s Thursday — Expect a sunny day with temperatures reaching up to 46°F, accompanied by a north wind at around 7 mph. As for Thursday night, the skies will be mostly cloudy, experiencing a low of around 30°F. [Weather.gov]

Flickr pool photo by Jeff Vincent