Morning Notes

Shots Fired Arrests — “The Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit is announcing two arrests in the shots fired incident that occurred on December 2, 2023, at S. Kenmore Street and 23rd Street S.” [ACPD]
Another Gun Seized at DCA — “A Maryland man was stopped by security at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Monday with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The gun was the 38th detected by TSA officers at Reagan National Airport in 2023, far surpassing the previous record of 30 guns confiscated at the airport in 2021.” [Patch]
YHS Grad’s College Football Career — “Yorktown High School graduate Davis Patterson finished his college football career playing his final season for the Division I Northern Illinois University football team. The 6-foot-4, 198-pound wide receiver caught 16 passes for 197 yards during the 2023 season.” [Gazette Leader]
Free ART Bus Rides Extended — “Great news, travelers! We’ve got a special holiday surprise just for you. Due to overwhelming demand and in the spirit of spreading joy, we’re extending the ART FREE-FARE RUSH promotion through December 31!” [Arlington Transit]
VDOT Lifting Lane Closures — ” To help make end-of-year holiday travel more enjoyable, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be suspending many highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Friday, Dec. 22 until noon on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and from noon on Friday, Dec. 29 until noon on Tuesday, Jan. 2.” [VDOT]
VSP Urges Safe Driving — “As we approach the holidays and the end of 2023, Virginia State Police is asking Virginians to please drive safely in the coming days, so that everyone can safely reach their holiday destinations. Preliminary data indicates that as of Dec. 20, 2023, 813 people have lost their lives on Virginia roadways this year. That is 76 fewer traffic deaths than in 2022 as of this same date.” [Press Release]
It’s Thursday — Expect a sunny day with temperatures reaching up to 46°F, accompanied by a north wind at around 7 mph. As for Thursday night, the skies will be mostly cloudy, experiencing a low of around 30°F. [Weather.gov]
Flickr pool photo by Jeff Vincent
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
In the half-decade leading up to 2017, ridership on Arlington Transit, or ART, had risen 34%, or nearly 1 million rides. It is considering various changes to recover that trajectory as ridership has fallen.
A rare albino squirrel may be living near Yorktown High School. A local teen sent ARLnow photos of the squirrel, above, taken in the Yorktown neighborhood. The critter has noticeably…
Some county employees now have a labor contract with Arlington County. This weekend, the Arlington County Board adopted a resolution funding the tentative collective bargaining agreement between the county and…
Saint George’s invites you to worship with us this Christmas.
Christmas Eve (Dec. 24th)
4:00 pm | Children’s Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist, Rite II
6:00 pm | Festival Holy Eucharist, Rite II with Choir, Brass, Candles, and Incense.
Are you concerned about the well-being of your aging parent or loved one at home? Discover peace of mind with our Aging in Place Assessment and Grab Bar Installation for only $399! Normally $589
At Safe Home Renovators, we understand the importance of ensuring your loved one’s comfort and security.
Our Aging in Place Assessment is a comprehensive service designed to create a home environment that promotes independence and safety for your parents. Let our certified professionals evaluate their living space, identifying potential hazards and recommending personalized modifications to enhance their quality of life.
As a special bonus, our Grab Bar Installation service is included in this exclusive package. Ensure your parent’s stability and confidence with strategically placed grab bars that provide reliable support where it’s needed most – whether in the bathroom, hallways, or other crucial areas.
Open House & Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Stop by any time all day to help us celebrate the opening of our new Arlington location. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 11AM. Refreshments will be provided.
St. Ann Giant Used Book Sale !
Don’t miss this much anticipated event of the year! Saint Ann School and Parish will be holding their annual used bake sale on Feb. 11 from 8a to 2p in the church Parish Hall. Thousands of books for all ages