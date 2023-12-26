Ask Eli: Buyer workshop— January 9th

On Tuesday January 9, I’ll be hosting another Ask Eli Home Buyer Workshop with my business partner Jean Ropp and Loan Officer, Matt Ropp, with FitzGerald Financial. Food and drinks will be provided!
The workshop is a free and will cover:
- How to use data and strategy to maximize your home purchase
- How to use market trends to your advantage
- The latest on interest rates and mortgage programs/products
- Common mistakes to avoid and some tips for success
Who is it for?
- Any buyer type from first-time buyer to experienced buyers
- Ready to purchase now or planning 18-24 months out
- Home buyers in Northern VA, DC, or the Maryland Suburbs
- You or anybody you know who would benefit
Where and When?
- Tuesday January 9 from 6-7:30 PM
- Arlington Central Library (1015 N Quincy St), Bluemont Room
Registration is now open and space is limited. Click the graphic below to RSVP. Bring your appetite and your home buying questions! I’d love to see you there. Feel free to email me at [email protected] with any questions about the event.
If you’d like a question answered in my weekly column or to discuss buying, selling, renting, or investing, please send an email to [email protected]. To read any of my older posts, visit the blog section of my website at EliResidential.com. Call me directly at (703) 539-2529.
Video summaries of some articles can be found on YouTube on the Eli Residential channel.
Eli Tucker is a licensed Realtor in Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland with RLAH Real Estate, 4040 N Fairfax Dr #10CA
