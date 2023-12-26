Morning Notes

Crash Closes George Mason — “Arlington County Fire and EMS said North George Mason Drive at North Buchanan Street was shut down in both directions after a car crashed into a utility pole. Fire officials shared photos of the aftermath on the X platform on Friday, Dec. 22. The photos showed a black car with its back end crumpled and the utility pole shooting through the trunk.” [DC News Now]
Free Arts Workshops — “The Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies (NVLAA) is proud to present seven free workshops for artists and arts organizations, covering topics such as gallery representation, cultural intelligence, arts marketing insights, creating content in a digital world, and more.” [Arlington County]
New Clarendon Fitness Studio — “Cut Seven, a boutique fitness studio, officially opened its flagship studio on Thursday in the Clarendon neighborhood of Arlington. After a series of construction delays, the 5,000-square foot space, at 3101 Wilson Blvd across from the Clarendon Metro station, is now open. The new studio has indoor and outdoor space, as well as a cold plunge, sauna and recovery area.” [Patch]
Another Eight Years for Ferguson — “He’s usually the one doing the swearing – er, we mean doing the swearing in – but on Dec. 19, it was Paul Ferguson taking the oath of office for a third eight-year term as Clerk of the Circuit Court for Arlington and Falls Church. The oath was administered during his office’s holiday party by Circuit Court Chief Judge Judith Wheat.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Tuesday — Expect rain mainly after 1pm, with cloudy skies and a high near 51, accompanied by a 6 mph east wind. Precipitation chances are at 70%, with less than a tenth of an inch possible. Tuesday night will bring more rain and a low around 48, along with a 7 mph east wind. Precipitation chances increase to 90%, with new amounts between a quarter to half an inch possible. [Weather.gov]
As time and weather took a toll on this 1969 sculpture, the re-creation is more than ordinary and full of compassion.
Saint George’s invites you to worship with us this Christmas.
Christmas Eve (Dec. 24th)
4:00 pm | Children’s Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist, Rite II
6:00 pm | Festival Holy Eucharist, Rite II with Choir, Brass, Candles, and Incense.
Open House & Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Stop by any time all day to help us celebrate the opening of our new Arlington location. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 11AM. Refreshments will be provided.
St. Ann Giant Used Book Sale !
