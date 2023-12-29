Morning Notes

More Candidate Announcements Expected — “Political junkies will be able to get another fix on Jan. 3, as the monthly Arlington County Democratic Committee rings in the new year with more candidate announcements.” [Gazette Leader]

APS Students Off For Primary Day — “Arlington students will get the day off, but teachers will be expected to show up, for Virginia’s dual presidential primary on March 5. Arlington School Board members on Dec. 14 approved without comment a staff proposal to make the day a teacher workday. While that will reduce the total number of instructional days from 180 to 179, the school system still has enough time on the schedule to meet the state-mandated 990 hours of instructional time.” [Gazette Leader]

Award for Animal Control Chief — From the Animal Welfare League of Arlington: “AWLA is proud to announce that our very own Chief Jennifer Toussaint has been named as the 2023 National Animal Care and Control Association Leader of the Year! Congratulations Chief Toussaint on this prestigious award!” [Twitter]

Local Ice Cream Shop Expands — “Mimi’s Handmade is now chilling at the Mosaic District in Merrifield. The ice cream maker quietly opened its newest shop at 2985 District Avenue, Suite 160, about a month ago, owner Rollin Amore told FFXnow yesterday… Started in Pentagon City in December 2021, Mimi’s is named after Amore’s youngest daughter and builds on gelato and sweets recipes passed down by his grandmothers.” [FFXnow]

It’s Friday — Expect a mostly cloudy day with a high near 50 and a slight chance of rain, accompanied by a northwest wind at around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%. On Friday night, rain chances continue through 1 am, with the temperature dropping to around 35. The northwest wind will persist at 6 to 9 mph and the chance of precipitation remains at 20%. [Weather.gov]