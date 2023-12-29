Morning Notes

More Candidate Announcements Expected — “Political junkies will be able to get another fix on Jan. 3, as the monthly Arlington County Democratic Committee rings in the new year with more candidate announcements.” [Gazette Leader]
APS Students Off For Primary Day — “Arlington students will get the day off, but teachers will be expected to show up, for Virginia’s dual presidential primary on March 5. Arlington School Board members on Dec. 14 approved without comment a staff proposal to make the day a teacher workday. While that will reduce the total number of instructional days from 180 to 179, the school system still has enough time on the schedule to meet the state-mandated 990 hours of instructional time.” [Gazette Leader]
Award for Animal Control Chief — From the Animal Welfare League of Arlington: “AWLA is proud to announce that our very own Chief Jennifer Toussaint has been named as the 2023 National Animal Care and Control Association Leader of the Year! Congratulations Chief Toussaint on this prestigious award!” [Twitter]
Local Ice Cream Shop Expands — “Mimi’s Handmade is now chilling at the Mosaic District in Merrifield. The ice cream maker quietly opened its newest shop at 2985 District Avenue, Suite 160, about a month ago, owner Rollin Amore told FFXnow yesterday… Started in Pentagon City in December 2021, Mimi’s is named after Amore’s youngest daughter and builds on gelato and sweets recipes passed down by his grandmothers.” [FFXnow]
It’s Friday — Expect a mostly cloudy day with a high near 50 and a slight chance of rain, accompanied by a northwest wind at around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%. On Friday night, rain chances continue through 1 am, with the temperature dropping to around 35. The northwest wind will persist at 6 to 9 mph and the chance of precipitation remains at 20%. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
A two-vehicle crash in Clarendon damaged an Arlington County police cruiser this afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Clarendon Blvd and N. Danville Street….
Wine down before the new year with these weekend tastings!
Still searching for a furry companion? Meet Noodle, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week! Noodle is a male black cat currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington…
A wild police chase involving a stolen ambulance. A large explosion heard throughout Arlington. These two stories made it into the top five most-read articles of 2023, listed below, which…
Help us make it a very HAPPY new year for our local nonprofits! The 4th annual Nonprofit Holiday Wish Catalog features the year-end needs of 30+ local nonprofits in one easy to browse – and easy to donate – online portal.
Thanks to the generosity of our community, 13 of the nonprofit wishes have already been fully funded! With over 20 remaining, from arts organizations to human services, education to healthcare… there are still so many opportunities to find and support organizations and wishes that move you, until the Catalog closes December 31.
New this year is an emphasis on mostly small and underfunded organizations, so community members can get to know (and support) Arlington organizations they may have never even heard of. The Giving Season is financially critical for so many nonprofits, and the Wish Catalog is just one way that we, as a community, can help ease a little bit of that stress for the nonprofits in the Wish Catalog.
Walking Tour: Spies and US Imperialism
Everyone is invited to attend the free Spies and US Imperialism Walking Tour, starting at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at Gateway Park in Rosslyn. The Tour will explore sites connected to how imperialism and spycraft have shaped
Tai Chi Seminar – Daoist Three Treasures and Qi Flow
This workshop demystifies Qi, introduces Daoist three treasures and the Yin Yang principle, and offers an introduction to Qigong. Students learn to sense their Qi with their hands, strengthen their Qi flow through energy channels or meridians, and project Qi