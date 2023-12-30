Neighborhood Spotlight: New Years resolutions 2024

New Years resolutions can go either way — some people love them, some people hate them, some people like to call them goals and pretend that they’re not resolutions, but either way, we’ve got suggestions to help you make this year your best year yet.
Health and Fitness
There are an abundance of options to choose from in Arlington when it comes to moving your body. Sharmane is a marathon runner so she knows all the best trails: Four Mile Run, W&OD trail, Potomac Overlook trail, and Donaldson Run loop. Laura’s a former college athlete who no longer runs but enjoys group fitness.
Here’s the thing with group fitness classes: you get to know new people, or maybe just the accountability of meeting a friend there helps you get out of bed and keep the promise to yourself. Either way, you’ve got F45, Orange Theory, Boxing, Yoga, Pure Barre, Solid Core, I mean you name it, there’s probably a class for it. Try things until you find something that feels right for you!
Relationships
One thing that’s definitely been made clear over the past few years is that humans need connection. We need to put energy into our relationships, whether with a significant other, friends, family and even co-workers. Make time to get out and experience new things. Arlington has a ton of things to do.
- If you’re focusing on your health, skip a sit down meal and meet a friend for a coffee and a walk.
- Try a cooking class at Cookology in Ballston Quarter.
- Get a group of friends together for some healthy competition at Punchbowl Social.
- Throw on some ice skates and go check out Pentagon Row.
There are lots of opportunities to create new memories and new experiences if you get out of your comfort zone!
Family
As a mom of 2, I know first hand how hard it is to get out of the ordinary routine. Especially once you get to school aged kids and you throw in sports, after school activities, playdates, etc. Date nights become a distant memory.
But they don’t have to! Explore new playgrounds together. My nephews loved the climbing structure at Rocky Run Park while my kids kicked a soccer ball on the field. The playgrounds in Arlington are way cooler than they used to be when we were kids, so lots of new things to check out. Explore Muse Paintbar, watch the Capitals practices, go mini golfing at Upton Hill, check out brunch at Ruthie’s All Day (which just won best in state!) or enjoy dinner at Lyon Hall.
Whatever you decide to do with your year, we wish you a healthy, prosperous and joyful New Year!
