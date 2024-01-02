Fight over Columbia Pike parking space leads to gun charges

A 26-year-old Virginia man is facing several charges after a dispute over a parking space over the weekend.
The incident happened Saturday afternoon, in the area of Penrose Square. Police say the man flashed a gun during the altercation.
More, below, from today’s Arlington County Police Department crime report.
BRANDISHING, 2023-12300122, 2400 block of Columbia Pike. At approximately 2:46 p.m. on December 30, police were dispatched to the report of a brandishing. Upon arrival, it was determined the male victim and male suspect became involved in a verbal dispute over a parking space which escalated into a physical altercation during which the suspect allegedly brandished a firearm. The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle and was located by responding officers. A firearm was recovered. [The suspect], 26, of Stafford, VA was arrested and charged with Brandishing, Assault & Battery and Concealed Weapon Violation.
In other notable incident, which took place one day prior on Friday afternoon, a 31-year-old Virginia man is accused of kicking a police officer and trying to grab the gun of another.
From ACPD:
ASSAULT ON POLICE, 2023-12290134, Fairfax Drive at N. George Mason Drive. At approximately 2:45 p.m. on December 29, police were dispatched to the report of a suspicious person with a knife. The preliminary investigation determined the victim was stopped in her vehicle when the male suspect allegedly ran towards her driver’s side door while displaying a knife. The victim drove away and called police. Responding officers located the suspect in the 4800 block of Fairfax Drive and attempted to take him into custody. The suspect refused to comply with the officers’ commands and actively resisted arrest. With the assistance of additional officers, the suspect was taken into custody during which he kicked an officer in the chest. The suspect provided officers with false identifying information but was subsequently positively identified. During a search incident to arrest, the suspect grabbed the holster of an officer’s firearm. Knives were recovered on the suspect. [The suspect], 31, of Manassas, VA was arrested and charged with Assault and Battery, Assault on Police, Attempt to Disarm Law Enforcement Officer of their Firearm, Identity Theft and Obstruction of Justice.
The evening of New Year’s Day, meanwhile, a man’s Canada Goose jacket and wallet was reportedly stolen by a teen boy at the Pentagon City mall. The teen was later apprehended near the Metro station, according to police.
GRAND LARCENY, 2024-01010144, 1100 block of S. Hayes Street. At approximately 5:58 p.m. on January 1, police were dispatched to the report of a larceny just occurred. Upon arrival, it was determined the male victim was sitting with his jacket on the back of his chair when the juvenile male suspect ran by, grabbed his jacket and continued running out of the building. Responding officers canvassed the area and observed the suspect in the metro. The suspect then ran from the officers and, following a foot pursuit, he was taken into custody in the 1200 block of S. Hayes Street. The victim’s jacket, which contained his wallet and cash, was recovered. Petitions were obtained for the juvenile suspect for Grand Larceny and Obstruction of Justice.
17:58hrs: CANADA GOOSE JACKET LARCENY w arrest at taser point.
1100 S Hayes St, Arlington VA (Pent City Mall). Victim's jacket was taken while on a chair. @ArlingtonVaPD quickly located suspect fleeing towards Metro & taken into custody.@alanhenney @ARLnowDOTcom @STATter911 pic.twitter.com/z6kO5SGZSV
— Matthew Young (@matthewyoung31) January 2, 2024
Recent Stories
Getting a green card is a waiting game and Statutes of Liberty discusses why.
Rice Crook in Ballston Quarter (4238 Wilson Blvd) has quietly closed.
The Unleashed by Petco store near Ballston is closing this month. The smaller-format chain pet store — which also offered pet vaccinations, dog training and a self-serve washing station —…
A driver ran into the back of a stopped Arlington police cruiser in Courthouse yesterday afternoon. The crash, which happened two blocks from police headquarters — next to the construction…
Egan Berger & Weiner has been in the holiday spirit! The team contributed their time and efforts to a variety of community efforts this holiday season. This included volunteering at Clock Tower Thrift Shop (https://www.nvfs.org/support/thrift-shops/), a thrift store connected to the Northern Virginia Family Service community (https://www.nvfs.org/). NVFS is an organization that supports the community to achieve self-sufficiency through a variety of resources including housing, foster care and adoption, health overall well-being, and more. The team at EBW contributed their time and helped by deep cleaning the thrift store.
The team was also excited to participate in the McLean Rotary Jingle Bell 5K. (https://potomac.enmotive.com/events/register/2023-mclean-rotary-s-jingle-bell-5k-and-1-mile) This event was hosted by the Rotary Club of McLean to support local charities (https://mcleanrotary.org/).
Please note: The charitable entities and/or fundraising opportunities described herein are not endorsed by, or affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks LLC or its affiliates. Our philanthropic interests are personal to us and are not reviewed, sponsored, or approved by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC.
Whether you are giving the gift of creativity this year to a friend or family member, or you plan to set a new year’s resolution to get back into creating, sign up today to secure your spot in one of MoCA’s wonderful programs! From drawing and painting to ceramics and mixed media, you are sure to find an inspiring art class. Enrich your creative journey with our talented instructors and explore the world of art in a fun and supportive environment. Classes are filling up fast, so sign up today to secure your space!
Building Is Awesome: The LEGO® Movie Screening
Are you considering building or renovating your home but don’t know where to start?
Join Alair Arlington, Alair Alexandria & Intercoastal Mortgage on Saturday, January 20 from 2:30-5:30pm at the Arlington Drafthouse to connect with industry professionals while the kids
New Year, New Baby?
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.
NOTE: Mamistad Groups meet IN PERSON-only the introductory Zoom