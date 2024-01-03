Arts Focus: Capacity building workshops for artists and arts organizations

This column is sponsored by Arlington Arts/Arlington Cultural Affairs, a division of Arlington Economic Development.
The new year is the perfect time for a fresh start! What better time for artists and arts organizations to sharpen the skills that are critical to successfully navigating the business and communications aspects of their creative endeavors?
Here are seven free workshops for artists and arts organizations, covering gallery representation, cultural intelligence, arts marketing insights, creating content in a digital world and more. Six workshops are virtual, with the final program being in-person at Arlington’s Studio Pause.
The workshops are presented by the Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies (NVLAA) consortium. Comprised of the arts agencies of Arlington County, the City of Alexandria and Fairfax County, the group is designed to expand resources and opportunities for artists and arts organizations throughout the NOVA area.
Below is an overview of the series of workshops offered through spring 2024. Panelists and additional information for several of the programs is forthcoming. For more details and to register, click here.
Inside Gallery Representation: Paths to Working with Dealers
Jan. 18, 12-1:30 p.m.
Facilitated by: New York Foundation for the Arts
Attaining gallery representation is a goal for many artists. While it’s seen by many as a marker of success and support, it’s often unclear how to get representation. This panel will focus on how to attain gallery representation. You’ll hear directly from artists on their paths toward reaching this milestone and gallerists perspective on what factors they consider when deciding whether to represent an artist. Q&A will follow the program.
Cultural Intelligence for Arts Organizations and Artists with Brighter Strategies
Feb. 8, 12-1:30 p.m.
Facilitated by: Ann Romosz of Brighter Strategies
In an increasingly interconnected and diverse world, navigating and thriving in culturally rich environments has become an essential skill. This workshop will empower the participants with the tools, knowledge and insights needed to develop a heightened awareness of different cultures, enhance cross-cultural communication skills and cultivate a deep sense of cultural sensitivity. Whether you’re interacting with colleagues, clients or partners from around the globe, the principles and practices you’ll discuss here will enable you to foster respectful and effective collaborations while fostering an inclusive and harmonious environment.
Nailing the Application: A Guide to Artist Open Calls
Feb. 22, 12-1:30 p.m.
Facilitated by: New York Foundation for the Arts
Artists are constantly applying for exhibitions and residencies. Many creative opportunities start with an open call. How can you ensure you put your best foot forward when submitting these applications?
Drawing upon the perspective of arts decision-makers who run residencies, jury exhibitions and review project proposals, this panel discussion will cover:
- Where to find open calls for art exhibitions, residencies and more
- How to determine if an opportunity is right for you
- Tips for compiling and presenting your work samples
- What reviewers like to see in the application statement/narrative
- Insights into the behind-the-scenes review process
Promotional Partnerships: Creative Ways to Attract New Audiences
March 7, 12-1:30 p.m.
The marketing leaders of Arlington Cultural Affairs, Arts Fairfax and the Office of the Arts, City of Alexandria will highlight unique promotional partnerships that widen the exposure of an arts activity through shared resources. They’ll guide you through interactive exercises to strengthen your ability to tell your story, identify a prospective partner, and grow your project’s reach.
Marketing Tools of the Trade with Substantial Art and Music
March 21, 12-1:30 p.m.
Facilitated by: Substantial Art & Music
Sub Arts will provide artists and arts organizations with tools in Social Media Marketing and Analytics and Passive Income/Monetization for both visual and performing arts.
Creating Content in a Digital World
April 4, 12-1:30 p.m.
Facilitated by: New York Foundation for the Arts
In today’s digital world, creatives are often expected to create content representing their artistic practice and their art itself. Yet most artists are not professional content producers, or at least didn’t start that way.
This workshop will explore how artists can professionally and creatively develop content to build their audience online. Expert Molaundo Jones, who runs the marketing initiatives for a world-renowned organization for producing creative content, Art21, will lead the presentation as Senior Director of Communications and Partnerships. Jones will discuss strategies for developing social media and YouTube content and provide time for Q&A.
Community Engagement with Studio Pause
May 2, 5-6:30 p.m.
In-person at Studio Pause, 4710 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204
Facilitated by: Sushmita Mazumdar of Studio Pause
Artists and arts organizations get an overview of ways to engage the community they are trying to serve. Instructor Sushmita Mazumdar will share how her artist’s projects and others she has observed or been part of hope to use art to achieve long-term outcomes, try new processes and build relationships.
Recent Stories
Getting a green card is a waiting game and Statutes of Liberty discusses why.
Rice Crook in Ballston Quarter (4238 Wilson Blvd) has quietly closed.
The Unleashed by Petco store near Ballston is closing this month. The smaller-format chain pet store — which also offered pet vaccinations, dog training and a self-serve washing station —…
A driver ran into the back of a stopped Arlington police cruiser in Courthouse yesterday afternoon. The crash, which happened two blocks from police headquarters — next to the construction…
Egan Berger & Weiner has been in the holiday spirit! The team contributed their time and efforts to a variety of community efforts this holiday season. This included volunteering at Clock Tower Thrift Shop (https://www.nvfs.org/support/thrift-shops/), a thrift store connected to the Northern Virginia Family Service community (https://www.nvfs.org/). NVFS is an organization that supports the community to achieve self-sufficiency through a variety of resources including housing, foster care and adoption, health overall well-being, and more. The team at EBW contributed their time and helped by deep cleaning the thrift store.
The team was also excited to participate in the McLean Rotary Jingle Bell 5K. (https://potomac.enmotive.com/events/register/2023-mclean-rotary-s-jingle-bell-5k-and-1-mile) This event was hosted by the Rotary Club of McLean to support local charities (https://mcleanrotary.org/).
Please note: The charitable entities and/or fundraising opportunities described herein are not endorsed by, or affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks LLC or its affiliates. Our philanthropic interests are personal to us and are not reviewed, sponsored, or approved by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC.
Whether you are giving the gift of creativity this year to a friend or family member, or you plan to set a new year’s resolution to get back into creating, sign up today to secure your spot in one of MoCA’s wonderful programs! From drawing and painting to ceramics and mixed media, you are sure to find an inspiring art class. Enrich your creative journey with our talented instructors and explore the world of art in a fun and supportive environment. Classes are filling up fast, so sign up today to secure your space!
Building Is Awesome: The LEGO® Movie Screening
Are you considering building or renovating your home but don’t know where to start?
Join Alair Arlington, Alair Alexandria & Intercoastal Mortgage on Saturday, January 20 from 2:30-5:30pm at the Arlington Drafthouse to connect with industry professionals while the kids
New Year, New Baby?
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.
NOTE: Mamistad Groups meet IN PERSON-only the introductory Zoom