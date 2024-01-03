Morning Poll: How much snow do you think we’ll actually get this weekend?

In case you haven’t heard already, we may be getting snow this weekend.

There’s broad agreement among weather forecasters that a storm is on tap for Saturday into Sunday, though the big debate is how much of the precipitation will fall as snow in the D.C. area. As is often the case, our area is around the predicted transition from snow to rain.

More, below, from the Capital Weather Gang, which has yet to get too excited about the possibility of significant snowfall:

Rain and snow are likely to fall in the D.C. region this weekend, as a significant winter storm impacts much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. In the D.C. area, precipitation could go back and forth from rain to snow during the storm, perhaps mixing with a little sleet. How much snow, and whether it is cold enough for it to accumulate, depends on the exact track of the storm, which is still uncertain. The storm has the potential to produce anything from mostly rain to shovelable snow across the area, although as of now the odds lean toward more rain than snow. The best chance for accumulating snow is north and west of the District, where temperatures will be the coldest, with decreasing chances to the south and east.

Of course, with a slight change in the track of the storm, we could end up with snowman-worthy accumulation. But the probability of that happening at this point is well below 50%.

Big snowstorm coming? Perhaps, but not necessarily for the I-95 corridor. We know:

– there will be a storm off the East Coast

– it will have moisture

– cold air may be iffy/in shorter supply Basically a 1 in 3 or 1 in 4 chance of big snows NYC/PHL/BWI/DCA. pic.twitter.com/tJUYBuKs13 — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) January 1, 2024

Serious uncertainty remains with this weekends storm on track and totals. Areas to the west of the Blue Ridge will likely see snowfall regardless the track of this system. Here locally, details become difficult. The rain/snow line could cause significant differences in totals.… pic.twitter.com/FjwRXPV7pr — Washingtonian Weather Geeks (@WashingtonianWx) January 2, 2024

Given the forecast, and perhaps keeping in mind our area’s propensity for predicted snow storms turning out to be duds, what is your snowfall prediction at this point?