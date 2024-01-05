ACPD: Charges pending against driver who struck pedestrian and slammed into bank

The man driving the Jeep that seriously injured a pedestrian before slamming into a Pentagon City bank is likely to face charges, police say.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, “was attempting to turn from S. Hayes Street onto 12th Street S. when he exited the roadway onto the sidewalk, struck a pedestrian and crashed into a closed bank,” an Arlington County police spokesman says.

The crash, which happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday, heavily damaged the front of the Chase bank branch at 710 12th Street S., next to the Metro station.

The man struck by the Jeep was seriously injured but is expected to survive. Charges are expected to be filed soon against the driver.

“The pedestrian, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and is currently in stable condition,” ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage tells ARLnow. “The driver of the striking vehicle, an adult male, was not injured and remained on scene. The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing and charges are pending.”

The crash was witnessed by New York Times reporter Ken Vogel, who posted on social media this morning that the injured man was bleeding from the head and fading in and out of consciousness.

The pedestrian was sprawled on his back on the sidewalk, blood coming from his head. As he faded in & out, I urged him not to try to move, told him help was coming (someone had called 911) & that he would be ok. I hope he was. (I took the above photo after police/EMTs arrived) — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) January 5, 2024

Traffic fatalities, including pedestrian deaths, are up sharply nationwide compared to pre-pandemic levels. The Times recently published an investigation (and a podcast) looking into U.S. pedestrian deaths, which are on the rise — especially in nighttime crashes.