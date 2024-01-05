Elevate your fitness with Integrative Performance’s Grand Opening Specials!

Integrative Performance, a modern fitness center specializing in training, nutrition and testing, has opened a brand new, state of the art facility in Ballston!
With a 5 Star Google and Yelp rating, our welcoming client and coach only studio offers the best space, coaches, equipment, and tech to help all people excel, from high school to seniors, absolute beginners to professional athletes! No crowds or memberships.
We offer private and small group training, nutrition coaching, and several health and fitness tests including America’s first wireless VO2 max and heart rate zone tests, medical body composition scans, metabolic testing, and our signature 360 evaluation.
Take advantage of our Grand Opening Specials including:
- FREE body composition scan
- 25% OFF our popular VO2 Max and Heart Rate zone tests
- 20% OFF any initial training package
- 20% OFF Invigorate or Accelerate Programs
Our team of certified personal trainers, nutritionists, a functional health coach, and Doctor of Physical Therapy collectively hold over 35 certifications and specializations. No matter what your goals are, we have someone to help you achieve them!
Not sure where to start? Our Invigorate or Accelerate program may be perfect for you! After working with hundreds of clients over the years we created two efficient plans to holistically improve diet, movement and lifestyle. Programs include our signature 360 evaluation, personal training sessions, regular check-ins with your nutritionist and health coach, and more.
We look forward to seeing you soon!
Integrative Performance is located at 4141 N. Henderson Rd Suite 6, Arlington, VA 22203. Contact them at 703-945-8834 or [email protected].
Egan Berger & Weiner has been in the holiday spirit! The team contributed their time and efforts to a variety of community efforts this holiday season. This included volunteering at Clock Tower Thrift Shop (https://www.nvfs.org/support/thrift-shops/), a thrift store connected to the Northern Virginia Family Service community (https://www.nvfs.org/). NVFS is an organization that supports the community to achieve self-sufficiency through a variety of resources including housing, foster care and adoption, health overall well-being, and more. The team at EBW contributed their time and helped by deep cleaning the thrift store.
The team was also excited to participate in the McLean Rotary Jingle Bell 5K. (https://potomac.enmotive.com/events/register/2023-mclean-rotary-s-jingle-bell-5k-and-1-mile) This event was hosted by the Rotary Club of McLean to support local charities (https://mcleanrotary.org/).
Please note: The charitable entities and/or fundraising opportunities described herein are not endorsed by, or affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks LLC or its affiliates. Our philanthropic interests are personal to us and are not reviewed, sponsored, or approved by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC.
Whether you are giving the gift of creativity this year to a friend or family member, or you plan to set a new year’s resolution to get back into creating, sign up today to secure your spot in one of MoCA’s wonderful programs! From drawing and painting to ceramics and mixed media, you are sure to find an inspiring art class. Enrich your creative journey with our talented instructors and explore the world of art in a fun and supportive environment. Classes are filling up fast, so sign up today to secure your space!
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brittany Carney (HBO)
Standup Comedy Showcase starring Brittany Carney (Comedy Central, HBO Max)
Friday, January 19
Arlington, VA
Headliner:
Building Is Awesome: The LEGO® Movie Screening
Are you considering building or renovating your home but don’t know where to start?
Join Alair Arlington, Alair Alexandria & Intercoastal Mortgage on Saturday, January 20 from 2:30-5:30pm at the Arlington Drafthouse to connect with industry professionals