Elevate your fitness with Integrative Performance’s Grand Opening Specials!

Integrative Performance, a modern fitness center specializing in training, nutrition and testing, has opened a brand new, state of the art facility in Ballston!

With a 5 Star Google and Yelp rating, our welcoming client and coach only studio offers the best space, coaches, equipment, and tech to help all people excel, from high school to seniors, absolute beginners to professional athletes! No crowds or memberships.

We offer private and small group training, nutrition coaching, and several health and fitness tests including America’s first wireless VO2 max and heart rate zone tests, medical body composition scans, metabolic testing, and our signature 360 evaluation.

Take advantage of our Grand Opening Specials including:

FREE body composition scan

25% OFF our popular VO2 Max and Heart Rate zone tests

20% OFF any initial training package

20% OFF Invigorate or Accelerate Programs

Our team of certified personal trainers, nutritionists, a functional health coach, and Doctor of Physical Therapy collectively hold over 35 certifications and specializations. No matter what your goals are, we have someone to help you achieve them!

Not sure where to start? Our Invigorate or Accelerate program may be perfect for you! After working with hundreds of clients over the years we created two efficient plans to holistically improve diet, movement and lifestyle. Programs include our signature 360 evaluation, personal training sessions, regular check-ins with your nutritionist and health coach, and more.

We look forward to seeing you soon!

Integrative Performance is located at 4141 N. Henderson Rd Suite 6, Arlington, VA 22203. Contact them at 703-945-8834 or [email protected].