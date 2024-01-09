Ask Eli: Most expensive homes sold in the DMV in 2023

This regularly scheduled sponsored Q&A column is written by Eli Tucker, Arlington-based Realtor and Arlington resident. Please submit your questions to him via email for response in future columns. Video summaries of some articles can be found on YouTube on the Eli Residential channel. Enjoy!

It’s always fun taking a look back at the most expensive homes sold in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) region each year (see 2022, 2021, and 2020) so let’s jump right into some amazing real estate that changed hands in 2023 (Note: this includes what is entered into the MLS, it’s certainly possible (likely) that expensive homes have traded hands privately outside of the MLS).

2023 was a slow year in real estate and the did not spare the ultra-high-end market with a disappointing year for mega sales compared to previous years. The most expensive home sold in 2023 was a $17.3M home owned by the Royal Swedish Government and home to the Swedish Ambassador. The home itself leaves something to be desired for the “food porn” fans, but the 6.7 acres in American University Park is enviable.

Top 5 Most Expensive Sales in Arlington

Despite its high average cost, Arlington doesn’t have much of an ultra-high-end market like many of its neighboring jurisdictions with just three sales over $4M, topping out at $4.25M for a beautiful new build on nearly ½ acre by Joy Custom Homes in the Dover Crystal neighborhood.

Top 5 Most Expensive Sales in Virginia

McLean’s prestigious Langley Farms neighbor claims the top two sales in Virginia this year, with sales of $13.25M and $10.8M in 2023. The top sale earns the new homeowner a home spanning nearly 14,000 SqFt on just under two acres of land.

Top 5 Most Expensive Sales in Washington, D.C.

D.C. claims the top two spots for the DMV this year and follows up the most expensive sale, detailed at the beginning of this article, with a $15.1M estate once owned by Jackie Kennedy in the heart of Georgetown spanning over 16,000 SqFt across three connected homes.

Top 5 Most Expensive Sales in Maryland

Unable to crack the $10M mark for sales this year, the top sale in Maryland is a $9.5M, 8.800 SqFt waterfront property in Annapolis, followed by a $9.2M sale of former Washington Wizard, Bradley Beal’s home in Bethesda, MD.

