New Arlington therapy group for LGBT+ clients and their families

With Washington, D.C. being the host of World Pride 2025 and with 9% of the D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia area identifying somewhere on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, it is so exciting to be welcoming a brand new group therapy practice specifically aimed at serving clients within the LGBTQIA+ population, their families, and allies with skilled therapists who have similar lived experiences.

The LGBT Counseling Collaborative is located in the Cherrydale neighborhood of North Arlington and is a group of queer-identifying therapists who have expert training in working with the queer population and adjacent populations.

They even have:

A therapy dog on site

Ongoing in-person and virtual group therapies

Sliding scale benefits and insurance reimbursement

Free parking and next to Lee Heights Shops

And virtual telehealth services

They offer a wide range of counseling services, including individual counseling, group counseling, couples and partner relationship counseling, adolescent counseling, non-faith based premarital counseling, sex therapy, trauma informed care, perinatal mental health care for birthing persons, gender affirming care, religious trauma deconstruction or recovery, and more.

Schedule an appointment to get started today! Call 703-239-3469 or email [email protected], or book a free consultation on their website.