New Arlington therapy group for LGBT+ clients and their families

With Washington, D.C. being the host of World Pride 2025 and with 9% of the D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia area identifying somewhere on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, it is so exciting to be welcoming a brand new group therapy practice specifically aimed at serving clients within the LGBTQIA+ population, their families, and allies with skilled therapists who have similar lived experiences.
The LGBT Counseling Collaborative is located in the Cherrydale neighborhood of North Arlington and is a group of queer-identifying therapists who have expert training in working with the queer population and adjacent populations.
They even have:
- A therapy dog on site
- Ongoing in-person and virtual group therapies
- Sliding scale benefits and insurance reimbursement
- Free parking and next to Lee Heights Shops
- And virtual telehealth services
They offer a wide range of counseling services, including individual counseling, group counseling, couples and partner relationship counseling, adolescent counseling, non-faith based premarital counseling, sex therapy, trauma informed care, perinatal mental health care for birthing persons, gender affirming care, religious trauma deconstruction or recovery, and more.
Schedule an appointment to get started today! Call 703-239-3469 or email [email protected], or book a free consultation on their website.
Recent Stories
Two new bills introduced on Jan 9, 2024, in the VA General Assembly by Delegate Patrick Hope (D-1) take aim at the debilitating post-infectious neuroimmune disorders, known as PANS and PANDAS, that are ravaging young people across the Commonwealth.
PANS and PANDAS are immune-mediated disorders triggered by common infections such as strep throat and the flu. Following infection, the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy brain tissue and results in life-altering brain inflammation and disabling physical and mental ailments. The illness typically hits young people. Left untreated, PANS and PANDAS can result in lifelong disability and can even lead to loss of life. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential to return patients to baseline.
Bills HB513 and HB514 call for private insurance and Medicaid coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of Post-Infectious Neuroimmune Disorder/Immune-Mediated Neuropsychiatric Disorders, as well as the reintroduction of the Governor’s PANDAS/PANS Advisory Council.
“The toll of these illnesses on our young people and families is just extraordinary,” says Del. Hope, a health policy expert recently re-elected to his 8th term. “This is a crisis no one knows about…until you know. Hearing the stories from constituents across the state, I’ve been struck not only by the devastating impact of the illness, but more egregiously, the impact of insurance denial of coverage for diagnosis and treatment, particularly when early intervention is so critical.”
