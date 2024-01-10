Listing of the Day: 4532 39th Street N.

Address: 4532 39th Street N.

Neighborhood: Golf Club Manor

Type: 6 BR, 6 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 6,653 sq. ft.

Listed: $3,287,000

Noteworthy: California Modern New Construction Home For Sale in Arlington!

The stunning Cali model by Classic Cottages in Golf Club Manor offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience. With its spacious layout, modern amenities, and desirable location, this home is an ideal choice.

Situated in the highly sought-after Golf Club Manor, this home is conveniently located near major highways and provides easy access to Washington, D.C. The house boasts a contemporary design with clean lines, 10′ ceilings on the main level, large windows, and an abundance of natural light. The exterior features a combination of brick and Hardie siding, adding to its curb appeal. The home offers generous living spaces throughout, including a bright and welcoming great room with a fireplace, an elegant formal dining room, and a cozy screened porch, perfect for gathering with friends and family.

The kitchen is a chef’s delight, featuring BlueStar stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, a large center island, and quartz countertops. The Butler’s Pantry includes an ice machine and wine cooler to make entertaining a breeze. The property boasts 6 bedrooms, each designed with comfort and relaxation in mind. The primary suite is a private retreat, complete with a balcony to enjoy your morning coffee, spacious custom walk-in closets and a luxurious bathroom.

The home also features a two-car garage, laundry room, ample storage space, and finished basement with a recreation room, media room, home gym and wet bar with 80 bottle wine cooler.

Take a virtual tour today!

Listed by:

Michelle Lynch — Urban Living Real Estate, LLC

[email protected]

(571) 366-3324