Listing of the Day: 4532 39th Street N.

Address: 4532 39th Street N.
Neighborhood: Golf Club Manor
Type: 6 BR, 6 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 6,653 sq. ft.
Listed: $3,287,000
Noteworthy: California Modern New Construction Home For Sale in Arlington!
The stunning Cali model by Classic Cottages in Golf Club Manor offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience. With its spacious layout, modern amenities, and desirable location, this home is an ideal choice.
Situated in the highly sought-after Golf Club Manor, this home is conveniently located near major highways and provides easy access to Washington, D.C. The house boasts a contemporary design with clean lines, 10′ ceilings on the main level, large windows, and an abundance of natural light. The exterior features a combination of brick and Hardie siding, adding to its curb appeal. The home offers generous living spaces throughout, including a bright and welcoming great room with a fireplace, an elegant formal dining room, and a cozy screened porch, perfect for gathering with friends and family.
The kitchen is a chef’s delight, featuring BlueStar stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, a large center island, and quartz countertops. The Butler’s Pantry includes an ice machine and wine cooler to make entertaining a breeze. The property boasts 6 bedrooms, each designed with comfort and relaxation in mind. The primary suite is a private retreat, complete with a balcony to enjoy your morning coffee, spacious custom walk-in closets and a luxurious bathroom.
The home also features a two-car garage, laundry room, ample storage space, and finished basement with a recreation room, media room, home gym and wet bar with 80 bottle wine cooler.
Listed by:
Michelle Lynch — Urban Living Real Estate, LLC
[email protected]
(571) 366-3324
Two new bills introduced on Jan 9, 2024, in the VA General Assembly by Delegate Patrick Hope (D-1) take aim at the debilitating post-infectious neuroimmune disorders, known as PANS and PANDAS, that are ravaging young people across the Commonwealth.
PANS and PANDAS are immune-mediated disorders triggered by common infections such as strep throat and the flu. Following infection, the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy brain tissue and results in life-altering brain inflammation and disabling physical and mental ailments. The illness typically hits young people. Left untreated, PANS and PANDAS can result in lifelong disability and can even lead to loss of life. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential to return patients to baseline.
Bills HB513 and HB514 call for private insurance and Medicaid coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of Post-Infectious Neuroimmune Disorder/Immune-Mediated Neuropsychiatric Disorders, as well as the reintroduction of the Governor’s PANDAS/PANS Advisory Council.
“The toll of these illnesses on our young people and families is just extraordinary,” says Del. Hope, a health policy expert recently re-elected to his 8th term. “This is a crisis no one knows about…until you know. Hearing the stories from constituents across the state, I’ve been struck not only by the devastating impact of the illness, but more egregiously, the impact of insurance denial of coverage for diagnosis and treatment, particularly when early intervention is so critical.”
