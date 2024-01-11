Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dewey

This week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week is Dewey!

Dewey is an adorable female cat currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

Dewey and her foster had this to say:

My name is Dewey, and while it may take a few days for me to warm up to new friends, once I am comfortable and can trust you, I transform into the perfect lap cat! This delightful feline, who has captured her foster parent’s heart, may be frightened at first when joining a new household. Eventually, though, she will be purring non-stop and exploring her surroundings. In just a few short weeks, we’ve witnessed Dewey’s incredible transformation from a timid soul to a bundle of curiosity and kindness. Initially reserved and frightened, Dewey has blossomed into a cat full of charm and affection. Picture this: a companion who will nuzzle up to you, delicately lick your hand, and then settle in beside you, joyfully making biscuits while you work from home.

Is this gorgeous girl a match for you? Read more about Dewey in her profile and learn how to start the adoption process!

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.