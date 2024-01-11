Arlington’s best advertising value is newly improved for 2024

It’s a new year — and a new opportunity for local businesses and organizations to reach Arlingtonians via ARLnow.
Our revamped 2024 Media Kit is out, with a newly optimized set of options for making a big local impression.
From display advertising to sponsored content to email marketing, ARLnow is proud to deliver the best bang for your hard-earned local advertising buck. Our offerings remain affordable for small local businesses, while also providing high-impact bundle options for larger organizations.
If it seems like most everybody in town is reading ARLnow, it’s because they are. Along with your targeted social and search ads, advertise with ARLnow in 2024 and reach a broad swath of the community.
Email us at [email protected] or call 703-348-0583 and our Arlington-based team will be happy to help. Alternatively, you can learn more about our self-serve advertising options here.
Thank you to ARLnow’s many advertisers for helping to keep the site free for the entire community to read over the past 14 years.
Recent Stories
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A look at the most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington last month, December 2023.
The 2024 Arlington County Fair could see more shuttles and parking restrictions to accommodate a post-pandemic attendance uptick.
If Tuesday’s soaker of a storm left you wanting, an encore is on the way. The National Weather Service has just issued a Flood Watch for Friday night, warning of…
Dulin Cooperative Preschool is a play-based, part time cooperative preschool for children ages 2-5 years old. For over 50 years we have been committed to nurturing the unique assets of each child during the precious preschool years.
Interested in applying for the 2024-2025 school year? We are offering an open house for prospective new families on Saturday, January 20th from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Check out our website to learn more!
Art House 7’s winter session is almost here, starting next week, Jan. 14. Cultivate your creativity heading into the new year! We have a range of fantastic winter classes for ages preschool on up. Among the highlights: award-winning artist Mark Giaimo will be teaching portrait painting for adults on Tuesday evenings (his portrait of a boy is above). Also in this session: Mommy and Me classes, drawing, crochet, clay sculpture, ceramics, watercolor painting, oil painting, Japanese Suminagashi, sewing, printmaking and more.
We also offer workshops, BYOB art nights, and open studios.
Art House 7 has a comfortable 2-story studio in Arlington, near the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. Our teachers come from the art departments of local schools and the local art community. We also have a small art supply store next to our studio. See more about AH7 and sign up for classes at:
National Chamber Ensemble – Passion Of The Tango
Don’t miss NCE’s Valentine’s Concert with our dynamic guest host Michelle Isabelle-Stark (Head of Arlington Cultural Affairs) as we present the brilliant Argentinian music of the Tango.
Enjoy the passionate, exciting music performed by three virtuoso musicians, violinist Leo Sushansky,
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brittany Carney (HBO)
Standup Comedy Showcase starring Brittany Carney (Comedy Central, HBO Max)
Friday, January 19
Arlington, VA
Headliner: