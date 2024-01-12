Listing of the Day: 1940 N. Woodrow Street

Address: 1940 N. Woodrow Street

Neighborhood: Waverly Hills

Type: 4 BR, 3 BA single-family detached — 2,600 sq. ft.

Listed: $1,100,000

Noteworthy: Elevator, attached garage, many valuable updates

Light filled 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom mid-Century rambler with rare garage and even more rare elevator in the Glebe, Dorothy Hamm, Yorktown school pyramid.

Recent updates: roof, gutters, ridge vent; HVAC, water heater; double pane windows; refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and disposer, fresh exterior and interior paint.

Desirable details: vaulted ceiling in living room with wood beams, woodburning fireplaces in the living room and rec room; atrium doors from the dining room to the deck, patio and flat, fenced back yard; family room open to patio; wood floors on main level; tall windows in lower level rec room, kitchenette, and fourth bedroom; walk in closet or den off the lower level primary bedroom; renovated lower level bath.

Walk to parks, bikepath, running trail, Lee Heights Shops, bus or hearty walk to Ballston, near Washington, D.C., government, business, and military centers. A pristine home in an enviable location.

