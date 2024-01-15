UPDATED: Suspect arrested after dog fatally stabbed in Falls Church

(Updated at 12:35 p.m.) Police in Falls Church have arrested a man suspected of fatally stabbing a dog last night.
The incident happened on the 300 block of W. Broad Street around 9:15 p.m. No motive for the attack was given.
This morning, Falls Church police said the suspect, a 25-year-old Loudoun County resident, was at large. In an updated press release (below) issued around 12:15 p.m., police said the man is now in custody.
Reyan Hassan Ibrahim, 25 years old of Broadlands, Virginia, was arrested by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Police Department during a traffic stop near Dulles Airport at 11 a.m. today. He is being transported to the Loudoun County detention facility, and is expected to be extradited to face charges by the City of Falls Church for stabbing a dog that resulted in the animal being euthanized.
“Our hearts go out to the family of this dog,” said Acting Police Chief Jiwan Chhetri. “Pets are members of the family, and we grieve along with them. We give our thanks to our colleagues at the MWAA Police Department for their swift action. We also thank the community members who took down the license plate Information when they saw this heinous attack — it was a critical piece in catching this suspect.”
Around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, near the intersection of W. Broad Street and S. Maple Avenue., a suspect fatally stabbed a dog that was being walked by its owner. The dog was euthanized later as a result of its injuries. There were no injuries to humans.
Witnesses reported the suspect’s license plate number to the police, which is registered to Ibrahim.
SUSPECT ARRESTED! Thanks to the good work of witnesses who shared the suspect's license plate number with police, the Metro Washington Airports Authority Police Department arrested Ibrahim near Dulles Airport around 11 a.m. today!
News Release: https://t.co/yeHJVrKcET pic.twitter.com/GDfahOzXTA
— City of Falls Church (@FallsChurchGov) January 15, 2024
On social media, the dog was identified as a 12-year-old shepherd mix named Lucy.
The dog and its owner, an older man, were driven to a local vet but the dog did not survive.
DOG CRITICALLY STABBED— in the area of 300 blk West Broad St in the City of Falls Church. A 12yo shepherd-mix (named Lucy) was critically stabbed by a man around 9 p.m. No humans were injured. The suspect is at large. h/t @matthewyoung31 cc: @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/4ZyQDvugGb
— Alan Henney (@alanhenney) January 15, 2024
I was the one that drove your dad and Lucy to the vet last night. Please know I am still thinking of him. I hope they can catch the guy. No one deserves that. I am so sorry.
— Kari G. (@Kari455) January 15, 2024
Recent Stories
Arlington and the immediate D.C. area is under a Winter Weather Advisory, with several inches of additional snow accumulation expected. The advisory from the National Weather Service was issued this…
Update at 9:30 p.m. — More snow, including some accumulation, is now possible early Monday morning. Forecasters say it could cause major problems on the roads. From NWS: 841 PM…
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
The value of residential properties is up in Arlington, but the torrid growth of past years has slowed. Arlington County announced today that residential property assessments are up 3.2% for…
Trinity Preschool is hosting an Open House on Saturday, January 20th from 10:00 am until noon. No RSVP required… just swing by and see what makes Trinity so special.
We offer: daily music class with a dedicated teacher, small class size, monthly enrichment and beautiful indoor and outdoor space.
If you are not able to make that date, check our website to schedule a tour.
Join Encore Stage & Studio for an underwater adventure! Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr The Musical follows Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, who lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his child Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured, Marlin decides to face his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as the optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.
Performances Dates and Showtimes:
Fridays, January 12 and 19 at 7:30pm
Saturdays, January 13 and 20 at 11am and 3pm
Sundays, January 14 and 21 at 3pm
In addition to the performance, Encore is hosting the Under the Sea Ball, on Saturday, January 20 following the 11am performance! Dress up in your finest fins and make your theatre experience a lasting family memory. Join Encore for delicious foods, fun arts and craft activities, and a chance to interact with the cast.
Performance tickets are $12-15 and available online. Choose Under the Sea Ball addon for Saturday, January 20, 11am performance. Ball Tickets Price: $30
National Chamber Ensemble – Passion Of The Tango
Don’t miss NCE’s Valentine’s Concert with our dynamic guest host Michelle Isabelle-Stark (Head of Arlington Cultural Affairs) as we present the brilliant Argentinian music of the Tango.
Enjoy the passionate, exciting music performed by three virtuoso musicians, violinist Leo Sushansky,
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brittany Carney (HBO)
Standup Comedy Showcase starring Brittany Carney (Comedy Central, HBO Max)
Friday, January 19
Arlington, VA
Headliner: