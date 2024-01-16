Arlington businesses for sale: bubble tea spot, high-grossing bar, and a school

Arlington’s local business scene is always in flux, with stores and restaurants regularly opening, closing, or changing hands.

Changing economic conditions often lead business owners to sell, whether for retirement, to focus on other projects, or just to pass their business on to someone new who might be able to revive its fortunes.

In our latest series installment, we’re taking a look at local businesses newly listed for sale on BizBuySell, an online marketplace. These listings provide details about the businesses, though they usually don’t reveal their names.

In our previous update in September, we found ten businesses for sale, including restaurants and service companies. Today, we have seven more.

The business has generated loyal customers and large customer base through word of mouth, and some travel from as far as 2.5 hours away to buy the rolled ice creams and drinks (including bubble teas, milkshake, Japanese crepe, chopped Ice, slushy). Children enjoy the experience of us making the Freshly hand rolled ice-cream show in front of them. The business consists of 3 concepts in one location.

ABSENTEE OWNED while averaging $3,700,000 in annual sales with a cash flow of $625,000. Indoor seating for 276 patrons as well as outdoor seating for 180. Numerous full service bars throughout the establishment as well as over 40 TVs & projectors for sporting events. Private event areas as well as a section for live entertainment such as bands & DJs.

Revolutionary designed co-working office space, work space, and meeting rooms for innovative professionals and entrepreneurs…in a prime DC-area location. One of the first franchise concepts in the co-working industry. This can be an absentee ownership for someone looking to add to their portfolio, and business can be run with just 2 employees.

This 4-Time Arlington Magazine Top Vote Getter is one of a small handful of high-end gift stores in the affluent Northern Virginia area, primarily serving McLean, Falls Church and North Arlington.

Great opportunity to buy an established business already built to the highest standards, with a loyal customer base, prime for accelerated growth with “return-to-office” trend improving dramatically over prior 2 years. Owner has to sell due to pending relocation to West Coast.

This thriving café features a diverse selection of all-natural healthy breakfast and lunch items, crafted from locally sourced, high-quality ingredients. From gourmet toasts and refreshing smoothie bowls to robust salads and savory sandwiches, they cater to health-conscious tastes. The café also boasts an extensive range of fresh cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and coffee drinks, including hot drip, nitro cold brew, and espresso.