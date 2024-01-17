Biz Talk: How Arlington businesses can make a difference with AWLA’s Corporate Care Crew

This article was written by Arlington Economic Development.

In the bustling heart of Arlington, local businesses have a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact on their community by supporting local nonprofits.

One such business partnership at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) is making a big difference in the lives of animals and the people who care for them. AWLA’s Corporate Animal Care Crew offers local businesses the chance to not only give back but also foster team-building and community engagement. These businesses and organizations play a vital role in supporting our community, and by partnering with AWLA, they can directly contribute to the well-being of animals in need.

The Corporate Animal Care Crew program provides a hands-on experience for teams to actively participate in the daily care of animals at the shelter. This unique opportunity allows businesses to go beyond traditional philanthropy and create a lasting impact through direct involvement.

Participating in AWLA’s Corporate Care Crew program goes beyond a financial contribution. Businesses can witness the immediate impact of their efforts as they work alongside AWLA’s dedicated Animal Care Technicians. From feeding animals to cleaning kennels with a touch of “room service,” volunteers directly contribute to creating a safe and comfortable environment for the shelter’s residents.

In the past, companies like Accenture and Deloitte have spent a day at AWLA, and their employees always leave with smiles on their faces. By participating in AWLA’s Corporate Care Crew program, these companies set an example for others, encouraging a culture of giving back and community involvement.

“Participating in AWLA’s Corporate Animal Care Crew program not only allows businesses to foster teamwork and build meaningful connections within their teams but also offers a unique opportunity to contribute to the welfare of thousands of animals cared for by the League each year,” said Sam Wolbert, President and CEO of AWLA, “Through this hands-on volunteer experience, businesses can invest in their community while providing valuable support to AWLA’s mission, creating a positive impact on both team dynamics and animal well-being.”

You can join the ranks of Accenture, Deloitte and others in supporting AWLA’s mission to ensure that every animal has a chance for a healthy, happy and loving home. “Paws” for a cause and let your business lead the way in making Arlington a better place for all its residents, furry or otherwise.