Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive townhouses sold last month (December 2023).
Most expensive townhouses sold
- 3819 B N Tazewell St N — Old Glebe — $1,100,000 (4 beds | 3.5 baths | 2,340 sq. ft.)
- 637 N Tazewell St — Ballston — $1,015,000 (3 beds | 4 baths | 1,827 sq. ft.)
- 2022 N Buchanan Ct — High View Park — $865,000 (3 beds | 2.5 baths | 2,288 sq. ft.)
Least expensive townhouses sold*
- 1400 S Edgewood St Unit 517 — Arlington Village — $325,000 (1 beds | 1 baths | 800 sq. ft.)
- 1501 S Edgewood St Unit 567 — Arlington Village — $335,000 (1 beds | 1 baths | 738 sq. ft.)
- 2844 S Wakefield St Unit C — Fairlington — $395,000 (2 beds | 1 baths | 875 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
Recent Stories
One of Rosslyn’s few remaining skywalks is set to come down as part of an effort to realize a walkable corridor from one end of the neighborhood to the other.
A new restaurant is set to fill a decade-long vacancy in Crystal City. Lantern Restaurant & Bar, owned by Shen Zhao and Bing Liu, is moving into a storefront at…
More dirty details have emerged in the county’s $175 million plan to start using sewage for consumer-friendly fertilizer and renewable energy. The first step is a $32 million budget authorization,…
Its a new year and Statutes of Liberty has a few predictions for the world of immigration law.
Amerimmune Clinic, a pioneer in immunology, now proudly serves the Arlington community from its new prominent location at 1600 Wilson Boulevard Suite 320, Arlington, VA 22209. This unique clinic is dedicated exclusively to immune testing, bringing cutting-edge diagnostics to the heart of Arlington and contributing to the community’s overall health and well-being.
What makes Amerimmune Clinic a valuable addition to Arlington’s healthcare landscape is its unwavering focus on immune testing services. By specializing in this crucial aspect of healthcare, the clinic addresses a variety of immune-related concerns that residents may face. From autoimmune disorders to allergies, Amerimmune Clinic offers a comprehensive range of tests, providing individuals with in-depth insights into their immune systems.
Amerimmune Clinic is more than just a healthcare facility; it’s a partner in the community’s journey toward better health. The clinic’s commitment to accuracy and innovation ensures that Arlington residents receive state-of-the-art diagnostics with precision and reliability. This local focus allows Amerimmune Clinic to tailor its services to the specific needs of the community, fostering a sense of trust and reliability among residents.
For Arlington residents seeking to explore these essential services, Amerimmune Clinic has made access easy through its user-friendly website, amerimmuneclinic.com. The website serves as a virtual gateway, offering information about the clinic’s specialized services, introducing the dedicated staff, and providing convenient options for scheduling appointments.
5 Ways to End Conflict + Enjoy Your Relationship Again
Stress, unresolved issues, even cabin fever can start taking a toll on any relationship. Ease things with these “5 Ways to End Conflict & Enjoy Your Relationship Again” from therapists Stacey Cali, MA, Resident in Counseling, and Sarah Moore, LPC:
1) Try “Small Things Often”: Great trips and dinners out are wonderful, but often it’s the small, simple connections each day that define a relationship. Focus on “small things often”. For example, when you chat, try to use more eye contact. Worried you have nothing positive to talk about? Try a book like Gottman’s “8 Dates: Essential Conversations for a Lifetime of Love”.
2) Learn Your “Love Languages”: Try a quick online quiz like this one: https://5lovelanguages.com/quizzes/love-language.
The Framework
The panel discussion focuses on the College Board’s AP African-American
Studies curriculum course, its significance to American history, and its
relevance for today. Panelists include members of the AP African-
American Studies Development Committee and current students.
Become a Light Worker! Learn Reiki 1 & 2
❤️ Become an energy healer!
❤️ Learn to protect your energy!
❤️ Heal yourself, friends, family, co-workers!
❤️ Overcome anxiety, depression and pain!