Listing of the Day: 2927 S Columbus Street

Address: 2927 S Columbus Street
Neighborhood: Fairlington Villages
Type: 2 BR, 2 BA townhouse — 1,383 sq. ft.
Listed: $579,900
Noteworthy: End-unit townhouse in Fairlington Villages with large patio and great parking
Updated end-unit townhouse with nearly 1,400 SqFt across three levels (Clarendon II model) featuring a spacious back patio and plenty of parking and sited on a beautifully landscaped common front courtyard. The entire home has been freshly painted and is completely move-in ready with updated bathrooms and kitchen, and recently refinished hardwood floors. Unassigned permit parking is available in the off-street parking lot for homeowners and guests and street parking is readily available without a permit.
What Makes This Neighborhood Stand Out?
Fairlington Villages offers a community unlike any other in Arlington with its expansive green space, wide streets lined by sidewalks and mature trees, six pools, playgrounds, and tennis courts just a short stroll from restaurants, groceries, and retail shops in The Village at Shirlington.
What Makes This Location Stand Out?
Walking distance to The Villages at Shirlington and a short drive to two airports (Reagan National and Dulles International), Washington, D.C., Tysons, Old Town Alexandria, the Pentagon, Amazon HQ2, and all major Northern Virginia highways. There are multiple bus stops in the neighborhood for easy commuting and access to Metro.
Take a virtual tour today!
Listed by:
Eli Tucker — Eli Residential Group of RLAH @properties
[email protected]
(703) 539-2529
