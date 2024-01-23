Morning Poll: Which presidential primary are you planning to vote in?

The New Hampshire primary is today, and Virginia’s presidential primary is six weeks away.
After former president Donald Trump’s record-setting win at the Iowa caucuses, all eyes are on New Hampshire to see if his remaining major opponent, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, can make it a competitive race.
While Trump consolidates support within the party, the Never-Trump faction of the GOP is rallying around Haley. And they might also be secretly hoping to get some help from across the aisle.
Virginia is among a number of states that hold an open primary, meaning that Democrats can vote in the Republican party and vice-versa.
“Virginia is an open primary state meaning that voters do not register by political party,” notes the Arlington County elections website. “Any registered voter is eligible to vote in any primary election. If both the Democratic and Republican parties hold primaries on the same day, voters must choose which party ballot they wish to vote, per Virginia Code § 24.2-530.”
The Democratic race, meanwhile, remains moribund, with challengers to President Biden mostly polling in the single-digits. A non-competitive Democratic race may — in theory, at least — drive a few more voters over to the more dynamic GOP primary, particularly Dems dead set against another Trump presidency.
So whether you vote on Super Tuesday, March 5, or vote early — in-person early voting started Jan. 19 in Arlington and ballot drop boxes opened yesterday — this morning we’re wondering which primary are you planning on voting in?
Recent Stories
An Arlington man accused of sexually assaulting women he lured into his car in Clarendon has been found guilty on all counts. Julio Basurto was convicted on four criminal counts…
Falls Church may be pint sized compared to Arlington, but the Little City next door has the county beat handily in a new list of the region’s best restaurants. Three…
Artists and art organizations! Sharpen your skills at one of these free workshops!
There is a new twist in the stand-off between Arlington County and neighbors over bus parking on a county site in North Arlington. Arlington County recently dropped litigation against three…
You’re Invited to…
Walker Chapel Preschool’s Open House!
-
Wednesday, January 31 from 10:00am to 12:00 noon
-
Thursday, February 1 from 10:00am to 12:00 noon
Located at 4102 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22207
American Rotisserie, has opened its doors at the border of Arlington and Alexandria on W. Glebe Rd. This latest addition to the local food scene promises to deliver mouthwatering American cuisine right to your doorstep.
American Rotisserie is set to revolutionize the way residents of Arlington and Alexandria enjoy their favorite comfort foods. Succulent rotisserie chicken, turkey, and meatloaf.
But it doesn’t stop there. American Rotisserie understands that a truly satisfying meal is about more than just the main course. That’s why they have curated a selection of delicious sides to complement their star dishes. Indulge in creamy Mac & Cheese, velvety Mashed Potatoes, flavorful Sweet Corn, refreshing Salads, hearty Soups, tantalizing Sweet Potatoes, and much more.
Every dish is prepared with the freshest ingredients, ensuring a burst of flavor with every bite. Their skilled chefs bring years of culinary expertise to the kitchen, infusing each item on the menu with their passion and dedication.
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently
NICU Q&A Virtual Session
Have you ever wondered what a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is like? Are you pregnant and want to know what to expect if your baby is admitted to the NICU? Join us for a virtual Q&A session where all of