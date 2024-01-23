Trinity Preschool now enrolling for the fall

Trinity Preschool is now accepting registrations for the fall of 2024!
Trinity is a part-day, learn-through-play program nestled in a quiet neighborhood near Virginia Hospital Center. Our teachers offer engaging and fun activities that allow children to develop academically and socially.
Steeped in years of tradition, Trinity boasts a beautiful facility, extensive grounds and easy parking.
Students play in our large, fenced playground, outdoor learning spaces and in the full-size indoor gym. We also feature music class every day with a dedicated music teacher. Throughout the year, we offer enrichment programs on a variety of topics.
We have small-size classes for students aged 2.5 through 5 years old with an outstanding Pre-K program. Trinity has an exceptional and well-qualified staff with an average of 15+ years of teaching experience.
For more information or set up a tour, on our website at trinitypreschoolarlington.com or call us at 703-536-5616.
Trinity Preschool is hosting an Open House on Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. until noon. No RSVP required… just swing by and see what makes Trinity so special. If you are not able to make that date, check our website to schedule a tour.
Artists and art organizations! Sharpen your skills at one of these free workshops!
You’re Invited to…
Walker Chapel Preschool’s Open House!
-
Wednesday, January 31 from 10:00am to 12:00 noon
-
Thursday, February 1 from 10:00am to 12:00 noon
Located at 4102 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22207
American Rotisserie, has opened its doors at the border of Arlington and Alexandria on W. Glebe Rd. This latest addition to the local food scene promises to deliver mouthwatering American cuisine right to your doorstep.
American Rotisserie is set to revolutionize the way residents of Arlington and Alexandria enjoy their favorite comfort foods. Succulent rotisserie chicken, turkey, and meatloaf.
But it doesn’t stop there. American Rotisserie understands that a truly satisfying meal is about more than just the main course. That’s why they have curated a selection of delicious sides to complement their star dishes. Indulge in creamy Mac & Cheese, velvety Mashed Potatoes, flavorful Sweet Corn, refreshing Salads, hearty Soups, tantalizing Sweet Potatoes, and much more.
Every dish is prepared with the freshest ingredients, ensuring a burst of flavor with every bite. Their skilled chefs bring years of culinary expertise to the kitchen, infusing each item on the menu with their passion and dedication.
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently
NICU Q&A Virtual Session
Have you ever wondered what a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is like? Are you pregnant and want to know what to expect if your baby is admitted to the NICU? Join us for a virtual Q&A session where all of