Arlington’s 2024 summer camp and hiring opportunities are now posted!

Plans for the summer just got more exciting!

Last week, Arlington’s Department of Parks & Recreation (DPR) launched the 2024 Summer Camp Catalog with ten weeks of camp opportunities from June 17-August 23. Sign up begins with early registration on Monday, February 5 for those who are enrolled in DPR’s fee reduction program.

Registration then opens to all Arlington County residents for partner camps starting on Wednesday, February 14, and DPR camps on Wednesday, February 21. Registration starts at noon each day, so visit the summer camp webpage for information on how to be prepared.

Parks & Recreation Camps at a Price You Can Afford

DPR’s fee reduction program helps everyone, everywhere, every day!

Don’t qualify for fee reductions? The County has options for those experiencing financial hardships. Whether you have a short-term setback or something longer-term, explore the options here.

Apply for Summer Camp Jobs Today!

Arlington County is looking for creative, enthusiastic, and committed people to join our summer camp staff. Apply for roles in creative arts, early childhood, gymnastics, therapeutic recreation, nature and history, and more! Available positions are great for teachers, college students, and anyone who has a passion for working with kids. Explore the opportunities and apply today!

For all things summer camp, visit the summer camp webpage.

Want a sneak peek at the summer fun ahead? Take a look from the camper and employee points of view.