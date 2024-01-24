Arlington’s 2024 summer camp and hiring opportunities are now posted!

Plans for the summer just got more exciting!
Last week, Arlington’s Department of Parks & Recreation (DPR) launched the 2024 Summer Camp Catalog with ten weeks of camp opportunities from June 17-August 23. Sign up begins with early registration on Monday, February 5 for those who are enrolled in DPR’s fee reduction program.
Registration then opens to all Arlington County residents for partner camps starting on Wednesday, February 14, and DPR camps on Wednesday, February 21. Registration starts at noon each day, so visit the summer camp webpage for information on how to be prepared.
Parks & Recreation Camps at a Price You Can Afford
DPR’s fee reduction program helps everyone, everywhere, every day!
Don’t qualify for fee reductions? The County has options for those experiencing financial hardships. Whether you have a short-term setback or something longer-term, explore the options here.
Apply for Summer Camp Jobs Today!
Arlington County is looking for creative, enthusiastic, and committed people to join our summer camp staff. Apply for roles in creative arts, early childhood, gymnastics, therapeutic recreation, nature and history, and more! Available positions are great for teachers, college students, and anyone who has a passion for working with kids. Explore the opportunities and apply today!
For all things summer camp, visit the summer camp webpage.
Want a sneak peek at the summer fun ahead? Take a look from the camper and employee points of view.
Artists and art organizations! Sharpen your skills at one of these free workshops!
You’re Invited to…
Walker Chapel Preschool’s Open House!
-
Wednesday, January 31 from 10:00am to 12:00 noon
-
Thursday, February 1 from 10:00am to 12:00 noon
Located at 4102 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22207
American Rotisserie, has opened its doors at the border of Arlington and Alexandria on W. Glebe Rd. This latest addition to the local food scene promises to deliver mouthwatering American cuisine right to your doorstep.
American Rotisserie is set to revolutionize the way residents of Arlington and Alexandria enjoy their favorite comfort foods. Succulent rotisserie chicken, turkey, and meatloaf.
But it doesn’t stop there. American Rotisserie understands that a truly satisfying meal is about more than just the main course. That’s why they have curated a selection of delicious sides to complement their star dishes. Indulge in creamy Mac & Cheese, velvety Mashed Potatoes, flavorful Sweet Corn, refreshing Salads, hearty Soups, tantalizing Sweet Potatoes, and much more.
Every dish is prepared with the freshest ingredients, ensuring a burst of flavor with every bite. Their skilled chefs bring years of culinary expertise to the kitchen, infusing each item on the menu with their passion and dedication.
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently
NICU Q&A Virtual Session
Have you ever wondered what a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is like? Are you pregnant and want to know what to expect if your baby is admitted to the NICU? Join us for a virtual Q&A session where all of