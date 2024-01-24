Arts Focus: Workshops for artists and arts organizations resume on Feb. 8

This column is sponsored by Arlington Arts/Arlington Cultural Affairs, a division of Arlington Economic Development.

Our new capacity-building series for artists and arts organizations is off to a great start!

There are several more opportunities for you to sharpen the skills critical to successfully navigating the business and communications aspects of your creative endeavors. The remaining sessions cover cultural intelligence, arts marketing insights, creating content in a digital world and more. All workshops are virtual, except for the final program, which is held in person at Arlington’s Studio Pause.

The workshops are presented by the Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies (NVLAA) consortium. Comprised of the arts agencies of Arlington County, the City of Alexandria and Fairfax County, the group is designed to expand resources and opportunities for artists and arts organizations throughout the NOVA area.

Below is an overview of the series of workshops offered through spring 2024. Panelists and additional information for several of the programs is forthcoming. For more details and to register, click here.

Cultural Intelligence for Arts Organizations and Artists with Brighter Strategies

Feb. 8, 12-1:30 p.m.

Facilitated by: Ann Romosz of Brighter Strategies

In an increasingly interconnected and diverse world, navigating and thriving in culturally rich environments has become an essential skill. This workshop will empower the participants with the tools, knowledge and insights needed to develop a heightened awareness of different cultures, enhance cross-cultural communication skills, and cultivate a deep sense of cultural sensitivity. Whether you’re interacting with colleagues, clients or partners from around the globe, the principles and practices you’ll discuss here will enable you to foster respectful and effective collaborations while fostering an inclusive and harmonious environment.

Nailing the Application: A Guide to Artist Open Calls

Feb. 22, 12-1:30 p.m.

Facilitated by: New York Foundation for the Arts

Artists are constantly applying for exhibitions and residencies. Many creative opportunities start with an open call. How can you ensure you put your best foot forward when submitting these applications?

Drawing upon the perspective of arts decision-makers who run residencies, jury exhibitions and review project proposals, this panel discussion will cover:

Where to find open calls for art exhibitions, residencies and more

How to determine if an opportunity is right for you

Tips for compiling and presenting your work samples

What reviewers like to see in the application statement/narrative

Insights into the behind-the-scenes review process

Promotional Partnerships: Creative Ways to Attract New Audiences

March 7, 12-1:30 p.m.

The marketing leaders of Arlington Cultural Affairs, Arts Fairfax and the Office of the Arts, City of Alexandria will highlight unique promotional partnerships that widen the exposure of an arts activity through shared resources. They’ll guide you through interactive exercises to strengthen your ability to tell your story, identify a prospective partner, and grow your project’s reach.

Marketing Tools of the Trade with Substantial Art and Music

March 21, 12-1:30 p.m.

Facilitated by: Substantial Art & Music

Substantial Art & Music will provide artists and arts organizations with tools in social media marketing and analytics and passive income/monetization for both visual and performing arts.

Creating Content in a Digital World

April 4, 12-1:30 p.m.

Facilitated by: New York Foundation for the Arts

In today’s digital world, creatives are often expected to create content representing their artistic practice and their art itself. Yet most artists are not professional content producers, or at least didn’t start that way.

This workshop will explore how artists can professionally and creatively develop content to build their audience online. Expert Molaundo Jones, who runs the marketing initiatives for a world-renowned organization for producing creative content, Art21, will lead the presentation as Senior Director of Communications and Partnerships. Jones will discuss strategies for developing social media and YouTube content and provide time for Q&A.

Community Engagement with Studio Pause

May 2, 5-6:30 p.m.

In-person at Studio Pause, 4710 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204

Facilitated by: Sushmita Mazumdar of Studio Pause

Artists and arts organizations get an overview of ways to engage the community they are trying to serve. Instructor Sushmita Mazumdar will share how her artist’s projects and others she has observed or been part of hope to use art to achieve long-term outcomes, try new processes and build relationships.