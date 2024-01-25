More
Join Club

ACPD: Body armor and guns recovered from vehicle theft suspect

Body armor and guns recovered after arrest (via ACPD)

Police recovered body armor and multiple guns after an alert officer spotted a stolen vehicle near Columbia Pike.

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, near the Dominion Plaza apartments on S. Courthouse Road.

Arlington County police say the officer “located a parked, unoccupied stolen vehicle,” then waited until three people returned to it. Two women were detained while a male suspect — who was wearing body armor — tried to run away, according to ACPD.

The suspect was taken into custody after a foot pursuit and officers subsequently found three guns, pepper spray, and possible drugs, police said. A photo of the haul, including the ballistic vest, was posted online today.

The 29-year-old suspect, a Manassas resident, is now facing an array of charges, including vehicle theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

More, below, from an ACPD crime report.

STOLEN VEHICLE (Significant), 2024-01240218, S. Courthouse Road at 12th Street S. At approximately 5:01 p.m. on January 24, an officer conducting patrols in the area located a parked, unoccupied stolen vehicle. Three individuals returned to the vehicle, during which two female subjects were detained. The third individual, the male suspect, attempted to flee the scene on foot. Officers initiated a foot pursuit and took the suspect, who was wearing body armor, into custody. During the course of the investigation, officers recovered three firearms, a ballistic vest, suspected controlled substance, and pepper spray… [The suspect], 29 of Manassas, VA was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon (x3), Grand Larceny Motor Vehicle Theft, Receiving Stolen Firearm, Wearing Body Armor while Committing a Crime, Carry Concealed Firearm (x2) and Obstruction of Justice. The investigation is ongoing.

Recent Stories

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 25, 2024

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…

Read more →

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Arlington

Be careful out there — it’s going to be a foggy night. The National Weather Service just issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Arlington and much of the D.C. area….

Read more →

Parking rates along Rosslyn-Ballston and Route 1 corridors could change this March

The cost of parking in many of Arlington’s busiest areas could change March 1.

Read more →

Public art studio, complete with velociraptor sculpture, opens at Amazon HQ2

An art studio featuring free classes, a light-up scrapyard velociraptor and a variety of vivid sketches by an artist-in-residence opened its doors yesterday (Wednesday) in Pentagon City.

Read more →

Reston Sparkles with the first Permanent & Custom Jewelry Design Studio Now Open

By: Golden Bond

Forget dated boutiques and predictable, tarnishing gifts. The arrival of Golden Bond Infinite Jewelry Studio in Reston, VA is breathing fresh air back into the regions jeweler experience – just in time for the month of love!

This dynamic, woman-owned atelier is redefining the jewelry experience, weaving threads of modern design, custom brilliance, and a touch of custom magic into every piece and interaction.

When you step into Golden Bond, you feel like you’re stepping into a warm, welcoming, lake front oasis – just the way the ladies like it! Whether you’re arriving to an appointment for a piece of bonded permanent jewelry, designing an engagement ring, or stopping by to chat with our bench jeweler about breathing new life into a old jewelry piece, you’ll find yourself smiling and appreciating jewelry in a way you never have before.

Golden Bond isn’t just about the sparkle. It’s about the bond and the service – the one you forge with yourself, with loved ones, and with the unique piece adorning you. The experience takes jewelry from mere accessory to personal talisman, imbued with meaning and memory.

Read More

Submit your own Announcement here.

Take a Stand: Prevent Overdoses Among Our Youth

By: NAACP Arlington Branch

Take a Stand: Prevent Overdoses Among Our Youth

Arlington Youth Behavioral Health Assembly

Join VOICE, members of the Arlington County Board, NAACP Arlington Branch, and school officials to stand together in support of funding high-quality afterschool programs as a response to the ongoing addiction and overdose crisis among Arlington’s youth.

Free

Read More

Submit your own Announcement here.

Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay

Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!

Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)

Headliner: Brendan Gay

Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently

NICU Q&A Virtual Session

Have you ever wondered what a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is like? Are you pregnant and want to know what to expect if your baby is admitted to the NICU? Join us for a virtual Q&A session where all of

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list