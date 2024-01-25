ACPD: Body armor and guns recovered from vehicle theft suspect

Police recovered body armor and multiple guns after an alert officer spotted a stolen vehicle near Columbia Pike.
It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, near the Dominion Plaza apartments on S. Courthouse Road.
Arlington County police say the officer “located a parked, unoccupied stolen vehicle,” then waited until three people returned to it. Two women were detained while a male suspect — who was wearing body armor — tried to run away, according to ACPD.
The suspect was taken into custody after a foot pursuit and officers subsequently found three guns, pepper spray, and possible drugs, police said. A photo of the haul, including the ballistic vest, was posted online today.
The 29-year-old suspect, a Manassas resident, is now facing an array of charges, including vehicle theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
More, below, from an ACPD crime report.
STOLEN VEHICLE (Significant), 2024-01240218, S. Courthouse Road at 12th Street S. At approximately 5:01 p.m. on January 24, an officer conducting patrols in the area located a parked, unoccupied stolen vehicle. Three individuals returned to the vehicle, during which two female subjects were detained. The third individual, the male suspect, attempted to flee the scene on foot. Officers initiated a foot pursuit and took the suspect, who was wearing body armor, into custody. During the course of the investigation, officers recovered three firearms, a ballistic vest, suspected controlled substance, and pepper spray… [The suspect], 29 of Manassas, VA was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon (x3), Grand Larceny Motor Vehicle Theft, Receiving Stolen Firearm, Wearing Body Armor while Committing a Crime, Carry Concealed Firearm (x2) and Obstruction of Justice. The investigation is ongoing.
Yesterday, an investigation into a stolen vehicle resulted in the recovery of three firearms, a ballistic vest, suspected narcotics, and pepper spray. Another great example of our officers keeping our community safe!https://t.co/lwPo2xiUtm pic.twitter.com/d4ZOS1OMii
— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) January 25, 2024
