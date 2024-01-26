Morning Notes

Pike Tapas Spot Lauded by Yelp — “Yelp has released its annual list of the Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2024, and this year one NoVA restaurant made the cut: Sabores Tapas Bar, an Arlington restaurant serving sharable Spanish and Latin American dishes. The restaurant was ranked No. 48 in the list of 100.” [Northern Virginia Magazine]

Bigger Building Proposed in Crystal City — “JBG Smith Inc., the principal developer at National Landing in Arlington, wants to go bigger on a long-planned office tower just down the road from Amazon.com Inc.’s HQ2 despite woes in the office market. The company filed a conceptual site plan Tuesday seeking to build a 312,000-square-feet building at 1800 S. Bell St. across the street from the Crystal City Metro station.” [Washington Business Journal]

Trash Collection Extended — From Arlington’s Dept. of Environmental Services: “Bonus curbside collection runs will take place Saturday as tomorrow’s routes will likely involve heavy volumes due to last week’s weather disruptions. Regular Friday customers are asked to report any missed collection Saturday night at the earliest.” [Twitter]

Board Candidate Blasts Suit Defense — From Arlington County Board candidate Julie Farnam: “In yet another example of wasteful spending, Arlington County recently approved spending up to $750 per hour on expensive attorneys to fight its Missing Middle Housing lawsuit. This is happening as County departments are cutting their budgets and while the County is seeking more tax revenue from residents. This could negatively impact services that people count on, including childcare subsidies, neighborhood improvement projects, and drug counseling treatment programs.” [Patch]

Mixed Response to Deer Culling Poll — “Proponents of using lethal means to rid Arlington of what they say is a deer overpopulation didn’t get anywhere near unanimous backing from a new community survey. In fact, the responses to the county-government poll proved decidedly all over the map.” [Gazette Leader]

Crashes on Camera — From Dave Statter: “Three Arlington crashes the last two days that were at least partially #caughtoncamera.” [Twitter]

Serious DUI Crashes Rise Regionally — “The number of alcohol and/or drug-related traffic fatalities increased nearly 13 percent in the metropolitan Washington area between 2021 and 2022, according to the annual “How Safe Are Our Roads?” Report prepared by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) for the nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program.” [MWCOG]

It’s Friday — Rain showers and drizzle are possible before 1pm. Clouds will later give way to mostly sunny skies and a high around 68 degrees. A westerly wind at 6 to 9 mph accompanies the 30% precipitation chance. Expect a mostly cloudy Friday night with lows near 45 degrees and a northwest wind at 7 mph. [Weather.gov]