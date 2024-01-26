Police: SUV driver pulled gun on woman in Rosslyn, then tried to run her over

Police are investigating a pair of vehicular incidents in Rosslyn and Clarendon on Wednesday.
Around 12:30 a.m., a man driving an SUV started yelling at a female pedestrian, then got out of the car and brandished a gun, according to police. He then allegedly got back in and tried to run her over.
The victim was not injured and called police. It’s unclear what prompted the incident, which happened in the Rosslyn area, near H-B Woodlawn.
More, below, from an Arlington County Police Department crime report.
BRANDISHING, 2024-01240004, N. Quinn [Street] at 18th Street N. At approximately 12:33 a.m. on January 24, police were dispatched to the report of a person with a gun. Upon arrival, it was determined the female victim was walking in the area when a black SUV pulled up to her and the suspect, who was also the driver of the vehicle, began yelling at her. The suspect then parked the vehicle, exited and approached the victim making threatening statements. The suspect subsequently brandished a firearm at the victim before re-entering the vehicle and attempting to reverse into the victim. The victim was able to move to avoid being struck and the suspect fled the scene. No injuries were reported. A lookout was broadcast and responding officers canvassed the area for the suspect yielding negative results.
Later Wednesday night, a driver in Clarendon was attacked by two drunk men, who also damaged his car, according to ACPD.
No motive for the incident was given.
The suspects tried to run from officers but were both taken into custody after foot pursuits, police said.
ASSAULT BY MOB, 2024-01240294, 3100 block of Wilson Boulevard. At approximately 10:39 p.m. on January 24, police were dispatched to the report of an assault in progress. Upon arrival, it was determined the male victim was driving in the area when he became involved in a verbal dispute with the two male suspects who were on foot. The suspects allegedly then began banging on the victim’s vehicle, causing property damage, and assaulted him through the open driver’s side window. Responding officers observed both suspects run from the area and following foot pursuits, they were taken into custody. The victim and one suspect sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention. [Suspect 1], 29, of Arlington, Va. was arrested and charged with Assault by Mob, Destruction of Property, Public Intoxication and Obstruction of Justice. [Suspect 2], 20, of Arlington, Va. was arrested and charged with Assault by Mob, Destruction of Property and Public Intoxication.
