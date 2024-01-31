Long-awaited For Five Coffee Roasters in Rosslyn to open next month with full-service bar

The Rosslyn location of For Five Coffee Roasters is set to open in the next three weeks — and it will serve more than coffee and pastries.
The café at 1735 N. Lynn Street will be the company’s first to offer a bar with wine, beer and liquor, “making it the perfect after work destination or residential happy hour spot,” Vice President of Marketing Tracy Imhof said.
The Rosslyn location of the New York City-based coffee company will be the biggest one yet at 4,316 square feet. Initially predicted to open this time in 2022, the new location next to Chopt will fill a gap in cafés on the block left by the closures of Cosi and Starbucks.
For Five Coffee Roasters in Rosslyn will boast a full coffee menu, artisanal pastries, stuffed cookies and made-to-order breakfast and lunch items with a “For Five twist,” Imhof said.
The company was founded in 2010 in Queens, New York, and has since branched out to Chicago, Los Angeles, D.C. and Northern Virginia. For Five’s Rosslyn shop is about a mile from its Courthouse location, which opened in 2020.
According to its website, the company has direct connections with small coffee farms “renowned for their top-tier crops.” For Five provides signature blends and single origin coffees sourced from 30 different regions around the world.
“For Five’s coffee philosophy is firmly rooted in the essence of the coffee bean,” the website says. “It’s not the familiar brown bean we recognize, but the vibrant green bean plucked fresh from coffee trees that truly reveals coffee’s quality.”
Recent Stories
Learn about the entrepreneurs and small business owners at the BizLaunch Bootcamp and how they can pitch for a grand cash prize of $5,712!
As restoration work continues at Sparrow Pond, one trail will close as another opens. The Washington & Old Dominion Trail will be closed for six to seven weeks starting in…
There’s no better pairing than high-caloric food, cold drinks and the Super Bowl. Spend your Super Bowl Sunday — next Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 — at one (or several) of…
Fire Department Exercise Tomorrow — “On Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, the Arlington County Fire Department (ACFD) will host a joint training exercise in the 2800 block of South Taylor St……
Peace in Gaza: Prayer Liturgy and Community Discussion for Peace in Arlington VA, Sunday, Feb. 11, 10:15 AM
Prayer, liturgy, and community discussion for peace in Gaza, an immediate cease fire and resumption of humanitarian aid will be hosted by Nova Catholic Community. The focus will be Pope Francis’ call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, resumption of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza, and peace talks for a lasting and just peace for all people in the region.
Discussion will follow at Noon on US military role in the conflict and appropriate steps the US should take to foster peace and rebuilding. Light lunch served.
People of all faiths and spiritual practices are welcome. One can attend in person or by zoom. Free and open to all. Please RSVP by emailing [email protected] and a zoom link will be sent.
As Valentine’s Day approaches, we thought we’d share 5 Steps to Ease Conflict & Reconnect this Valentines, from Stacey Cali, M.A., Resident in Counseling:
- Do “Small Things Often”: Don’t wait for “Date Night”. Use more eye contact, really listen and show genuine curiosity daily.
- Really Talk: Check out “8 Dates: Essential Conversations for a Lifetime of Love” by married Psychologists John and Julie Gottman & “How to Know a Person” by David Brooks.
- Learn Your “Love Languages”: It’s fun for both of you! https://5lovelanguages.com/quizzes/love-language.
- “Mend & End”: “Mend” now with loving humor, finding common ground and showing appreciation. “End” conflict by taking a break and checking in later.
- “What’s Going Well”: Give equal time to “What’s working?”
Stacey Cali, M.A., Resident in Counseling, currently has openings for new clients. Book a free 20-minute therapy consult today: https://www.sarahmoorelpc.com/contact
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently
NICU Q&A Virtual Session
Have you ever wondered what a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is like? Are you pregnant and want to know what to expect if your baby is admitted to the NICU? Join us for a virtual Q&A session where all of