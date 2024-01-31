Morning Notes

Fire Department Exercise Tomorrow — “On Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, the Arlington County Fire Department (ACFD) will host a joint training exercise in the 2800 block of South Taylor St… One of the key components of this exercise will be a mobility drill involving the landing of two helicopters in the area of the Arlington County Fire Training Academy.” [ACFD]

Secretary of State Protest Arrest — “At approximately 8:05 a.m. on January 28, an officer in the 400 block of Chain Bridge Road conducted a traffic stop after observing the suspect travel in the area three times while continuously activating her vehicle’s horn.” [Twitter]

Dumbbell Thrown, Man Arrested — “The male suspect and female victim, who are known to each other, were involved in a verbal dispute. As the victim was entering her vehicle, the suspect allegedly threw a dumbbell, striking the vehicle and causing property damage. Responding officers located the suspect on scene and took him into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.” [APCD]

More on APS Policy Change — “Arlington school leaders this week are making a quick pivot on secondary-school-level grading policies, having heard an earful from teachers that new rules put in place at the start of the school year have not worked as intended. The change will effectively close a loophole that allowed students to aggressively demand re-takes of tests and re-submission of projects in an effort to further bump up their grades.” [Gazette Leader]

Corso Italian Reviewed — “This stylish Shirlington Italian restaurant showcases chef Cathal Armstrong’s versatile culinary talents, along with the wine expertise of its owner, Jill Erber. She has transformed her former cheese and wine shop, Cheesetique, into an intimate, cosmopolitan space. Armstrong, who has helmed distinguished modern American, Irish, and even Hawaiian-focused venues, brings his skills to a menu that offers something to please a wide spectrum of tastes.” [Northern Virginia Magazine]

DCA Runway Work to Resume — “Repaving efforts for the runways at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport will kick back up in April, with the two-year project expected to conclude by November. That’s according to an updated schedule provided Jan. 17 to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s board of directors.” [Gazette Leader]

Nightly Glebe Road Closures — “Overnight closures of North Glebe Road near the Chain Bridge in Arlington, Virginia, are scheduled through late February as the county rehabilitates a drainage area scoured after a large water main break. The placement of large boulders and other riparian safeguards require nightly closures of Glebe Road between Route 123 and Military Road from about 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.” [WTOP]

Another Swim Win for YHS — “With senior Rachel Conley leading the way as a double race winner and Lila Sherman and Sophie Fredericks finishing first in other events, the Yorktown Patriots won their seventh straight Liberty District girls swimming and diving championship. The swimming finals were held Jan. 27 in the Washington-Liberty High School pool.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Wednesday — Expect sprinkles and flurries before 8am, transitioning to just scattered sprinkles between 8am and 2pm. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees, accompanied by a gentle northeast wind of 3 to 6 mph. Partly cloudy skies Wednesday night, with a low temperature of around 35 degrees. [Weather.gov]