Small Business Focus: Local businesses to pitch for over $5,000

This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development.
Last week, 40 entrepreneurs and small business owners gathered at the Long Bridge Aquatics Center for the two-day BizLaunch Bootcamp.
An intense entrepreneurial training session, the Bootcamp provides small business owners with real-world knowledge on how to run a successful business in 2024. Topics included the lean business model canvas, human resources and leadership, how to access capital, and how to develop a business pitch.
“I thought the Bootcamp was excellent, and it made me think about what’s missing in our business and areas we can improve,” says Tiffany Hamilton, Bootcamp attendee and founder of Victor Wear. On March 15 at Amazon HQ2, Bootcamp attendees can pitch for a grand cash prize of $5,712 for their business and a website/e-commerce development package courtesy of Nub8.
“Access to small amounts of low-cost capital has been a challenge for diverse entrepreneurs and small business owners, and we’re glad to be able to develop an innovative program to solve these challenges in the entrepreneurial ecosystem,” says Tara Palacios, Director of BizLaunch.
Throughout February, Bootcamp attendees will work with their SCORE and BizLaunch mentors to help them slay their pitch. Then, on March 15, it’s showtime, and businesses will pitch their idea to a panel of investors made up of Bootcamp sponsors from the Arlington Community Federal Credit Union, SCORE, and Wacif.
Sponsorship opportunities for the pitch event are available to organizations looking to gain exposure, and all sponsorship proceeds will go directly toward the grand cash prize. Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Alex Held, Small Business Manager, at [email protected].
BizLaunch has many tools and resources for entrepreneurs and small business owners. Are you interested in staying up to date with us? Sign up for our newsletter and take advantage of opportunities available through BizLaunch. For more information about BizLaunch, visit www.bizlaunch.org.
Peace in Gaza: Prayer Liturgy and Community Discussion for Peace in Arlington VA, Sunday, Feb. 11, 10:15 AM
Prayer, liturgy, and community discussion for peace in Gaza, an immediate cease fire and resumption of humanitarian aid will be hosted by Nova Catholic Community. The focus will be Pope Francis’ call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, resumption of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza, and peace talks for a lasting and just peace for all people in the region.
Discussion will follow at Noon on US military role in the conflict and appropriate steps the US should take to foster peace and rebuilding. Light lunch served.
People of all faiths and spiritual practices are welcome. One can attend in person or by zoom. Free and open to all. Please RSVP by emailing [email protected] and a zoom link will be sent.
As Valentine’s Day approaches, we thought we’d share 5 Steps to Ease Conflict & Reconnect this Valentines, from Stacey Cali, M.A., Resident in Counseling:
- Do “Small Things Often”: Don’t wait for “Date Night”. Use more eye contact, really listen and show genuine curiosity daily.
- Really Talk: Check out “8 Dates: Essential Conversations for a Lifetime of Love” by married Psychologists John and Julie Gottman & “How to Know a Person” by David Brooks.
- Learn Your “Love Languages”: It’s fun for both of you! https://5lovelanguages.com/quizzes/love-language.
- “Mend & End”: “Mend” now with loving humor, finding common ground and showing appreciation. “End” conflict by taking a break and checking in later.
- “What’s Going Well”: Give equal time to “What’s working?”
Stacey Cali, M.A., Resident in Counseling, currently has openings for new clients. Book a free 20-minute therapy consult today: https://www.sarahmoorelpc.com/contact
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently
NICU Q&A Virtual Session
Have you ever wondered what a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is like? Are you pregnant and want to know what to expect if your baby is admitted to the NICU? Join us for a virtual Q&A session where all of