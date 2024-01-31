Small Business Focus: Local businesses to pitch for over $5,000

This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development.

Last week, 40 entrepreneurs and small business owners gathered at the Long Bridge Aquatics Center for the two-day BizLaunch Bootcamp.

An intense entrepreneurial training session, the Bootcamp provides small business owners with real-world knowledge on how to run a successful business in 2024. Topics included the lean business model canvas, human resources and leadership, how to access capital, and how to develop a business pitch.

“I thought the Bootcamp was excellent, and it made me think about what’s missing in our business and areas we can improve,” says Tiffany Hamilton, Bootcamp attendee and founder of Victor Wear. On March 15 at Amazon HQ2, Bootcamp attendees can pitch for a grand cash prize of $5,712 for their business and a website/e-commerce development package courtesy of Nub8.

“Access to small amounts of low-cost capital has been a challenge for diverse entrepreneurs and small business owners, and we’re glad to be able to develop an innovative program to solve these challenges in the entrepreneurial ecosystem,” says Tara Palacios, Director of BizLaunch.

Throughout February, Bootcamp attendees will work with their SCORE and BizLaunch mentors to help them slay their pitch. Then, on March 15, it’s showtime, and businesses will pitch their idea to a panel of investors made up of Bootcamp sponsors from the Arlington Community Federal Credit Union, SCORE, and Wacif.

Sponsorship opportunities for the pitch event are available to organizations looking to gain exposure, and all sponsorship proceeds will go directly toward the grand cash prize. Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Alex Held, Small Business Manager, at [email protected].

BizLaunch has many tools and resources for entrepreneurs and small business owners. Are you interested in staying up to date with us? Sign up for our newsletter and take advantage of opportunities available through BizLaunch. For more information about BizLaunch, visit www.bizlaunch.org.