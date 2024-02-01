JUST IN: Rosa Mexicano has closed its doors in Pentagon City

Rosa Mexicano’s Arlington outpost closed its doors today, after opening a little over a year ago in Pentagon City.
An employee confirmed the closure of the restaurant to ARLnow, citing issues with the location and proximity to the mall. A moving truck and crew were seen clearing out the space, while a sign on the door confirmed its closure.
Rosa Mexicano opened its Pentagon City location in late 2022, a year or so after its first D.C.-area location — across the street from the Capital One Arena in D.C.’s Penn Quarter neighborhood — closed after 16 years in business.
The New York-based restaurant chain serves classic Mexican fare, such as tacos, enchiladas, ceviche and fresh-made guacamole, in a colorful setting.
The Pentagon City location featured a bar with a long list of tequila- and agave-based cocktails, seating for 200 guests, a private dining room for events and an outdoor patio.
The chain still operates a local location — in National Harbor — as well as locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York and at Walt Disney World in Florida.
Hat tip to Angela Fox
